Around The Diocese For March 29

Around the Diocese for March 29

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Chris Borowiecki of Holy Rosary, Evansville, celebrates his birthday on April 3.

Deacon Russell Maples of St. Boniface, Evansville, celebrates his birthday on April 3.

Father Ron Kreilein, pastor of St. Bernard, Rockport, and St. Martin I, Chrisney, celebrates his birthday on April 6.

Happy Anniversary!

Father James Endress, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on April 3, 1960.

Father Joseph Ziliak, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville and former editor of The Message, was ordained to the priesthood on April 7, 1962.