Bulletin Board For March 29

General Interest

“Saints Inside and Out” Art Exhibit, through March 30, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; show by Chris Elam of Bloomington, Indiana, and Karen Glanders of Nashville, Indiana, featuring mosaics and paintings; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401 or visit the library’s website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Solidarity Vigil for Refugees, 8 p.m., April 3, University of Evansville, Neu Chapel; “Remember, You Too Were Once Strangers” is part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness for migrants and refugees; bilingual service; all welcome; and a refugee simulation will be held by students at 6 p.m. April 15; email Newman Director Jenny Koch for more information at jkoch@evdio.org.

Sacred Choral Concert, 3 p.m., April 6, St. Meinrad Archabbey Church, St. Meinrad; sacred choral works featuring the theme of Mary’s suffering for the season of Lent and “Stabat Mater” by Domenico Scarlatti; presented by the Elevare vocal ensemble from Nashville, Tennessee; free and open to the public; park in Guest House and student parking lots; for more information, call 812-357-6501.

40 Days for Life Campaign, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through April 14; Evansville Planned Parenthood Clinic, Weinbach Avenue, Evansville; volunteers needed to pray and walk one hour to “Take A Stand For Life;” call 812-459-4691 to check available hours.

Third Annual Evening of Ag, 5:30-7 p.m., April 10, Vanderburgh 4-H Center Horse Pavilion, Evansville; see, touch, taste, and smell the wonders of local agriculture; free food samples; everyone welcome; free event.

Ursuline Sisters’ Quilt Club Drawings, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Kentucky; $20/ticket, 12 chances to win a new handmade quilt; drawings on the first Friday each month starting April 5-March 6, 2020; 2,000 ticket max to be sold; call 270-229-2009 or order online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

“Way of the Cross for Justice,” 10:30-11:30 a.m., April 19, Sisters of Providence, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; visit each Station of the Cross, hear an explanation of it and a correlation with a justice-related topic; all welcome; a freewill offering will be collected; call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Dinners

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest Preview and German Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., April 6, Haubstadt Old Gym, Corner of Gibson and West Streets in Haubstadt; dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru available.

Christ the King Parish BBQ Chicken Dinner, 11 a.m., April 7, St. Henry C.K. of A. Hall, Ferdinand; BBQ or fried chicken with fixings; $10 adult; $8 child; half pot, Chinese auction and games; all invited.

Fundraisers

Mater Dei Marching Band Rummage and Bake Sale, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6, 13210 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville (strip mall in Darmstadt); to replace instruments that have been in use 25 years; donation collection days are April 2-5.

MEO My Parish Has Talent 2019, 5 p.m., April 6, St. Vincent Manor, Evansville; Marian Educational Outreach’s annual gala; dinner, cash bar, silent and live auctions, contestant performances; to buy tickets, visit www.meoforkids.org/myparishhastalent2019.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., April 7, Haubstadt Old Gym, Corner of Gibson and West Streets in Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; live auction at 1 p.m.; kid games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle; food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop.

Our Lady of Hope Gala, 5 p.m., April 13, Washington Catholic Middle and High School Gyms, Washington; comedy illusionist Brandon Baggett; open bar and silent auction 5-7 p.m.; dinner 7 p.m.; live auction; $75/person; $560/table for 8; RSVP at 812-254-2883 or online at www.ccwash.org.

Health

Living Well with Parkinson’s Symposium, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., April 3, Deaconess Gateway Pavilion Ortho-Neuro Hospital, Newburgh; presentations by notable medical experts on wide range of topics relevant to Parkinson’s disease; free to attend; register online at http://bit.ly/PDConfEVV.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Yoga and Mindfulness Spark Club, 9 a.m.-noon, April 6 and 13, Evansville Public Library Downtown; students grades 6-12; explore yoga, the benefits of meditation and the importance of personal mental health; $20 per participant, waived if a current 4-H member; scholarships available; register by April 4; call 812-867-4935 or email lrizer@purdue.edu.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

Rachel’s Vineyard Weekend of Emotional Healing and Spiritual Renewal, April 5-7, Owensboro, Kentucky; safe place to renew and rebuild hearts broken by abortion; contact Jennifer at 931-242-5506 or by email at Jennifer@hopeafterabortionky.com.

Weekend Retreat at Gethsemani Trappist Monastery, April 5-7, Abbey of Gethsemani, Trappist, Kentucky; talks by Retreat Master and watch Thomas Merton videos; Thomas Merton was a famous Trappist monk and spiritual author; for more information, call 812-490-1000.

Singles

Divorced And Separated Koinonia Retreat (DASK), April 5-7, Mount St. Joseph Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; weekend retreat hosted by the Diocese of Owensboro for those who have been through or are going through divorce or separation; register at www.OwensboroDiocese.org/DASK.

Spiritual Growth

Understand the Mass like Never Before, 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 31-April 2, St. Agnes, Evansville; Parish Mission with Father Tyler Tenbarge; Bible references, and insights into the history, theology and practical aspects of the Mass; all welcome.

“Song of the Shadows,” 7 p.m., April 8, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; Lenten prayer and music service; free and open to the public; parking at Guest House and student parking lots; for more information, call 812-357-6611.

Taize Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., April 9, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; free to attend, all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Easter Week Mass Schedule with Sisters of Providence, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Palm/Passion Sunday Mass 11 a.m., April 14; Holy Thursday Mass 4 p.m., April 18; Good Friday Liturgy 3 p.m., April 19; Easter Vigil Mass 7 p.m., April 20; Easter Sunday Mass 11 a.m., April 21; Easter Brunch at the Woods 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., April 21; all welcome.

Vocations

Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence, April 12-14, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; single, Catholic women between ages 18-42; weekend retreat to learn what life is like as a Sister of Providence; no cost; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28; no Mass March 31.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

Dinner and Discussion at UE, 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Newman Center, University of Evansville.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration, 8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.