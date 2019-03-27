Resurrection's Third Annual Amazing Shake Challenge Polishes Student Etiquette Skills

Resurrection eighth grader Lindsey Boeke, right, talks with Laura Ferguson of Youth Resources during the third annual Amazing Shake Challenge. The Message photo by Megan Erbacher.

A first impression means everything, and it starts with a handshake, according to teachers at Resurrection School.

To help students perfect their introduction skills, Resurrection held the third annual Amazing Shake Challenge for students in grades 5-8. For the last nine weeks, about 155 students participated in the competition, narrowing it down to eight finalists for the championship round on March 22.

During the Amazing Shake Challenge, students perfect their firm handshakes, conversational skills and manners. In the preliminary rounds, students were graded by Resurrection staff, but the championship round is judged by prominent community members.

The finalists were: Liza Beard, eighth grade; Izzy Folz, eighth grade; Jacob Reising, sixth grade; Lindsey Boeke, eighth grade; Luke McDurmon, eighth grade; Reagan Lamble, eighth grade; Este Bonnell, eighth grade; and Finley Roberson, sixth grade.

The challenge is modeled after Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Courtney Ethridge. She said when Resurrection’s junior high teachers witnessed the mature social skills of students at Ron Clark they wanted those etiquette skills to become part of Resurrection.

Ethridge, Resurrection language arts teacher for grades 7-8, said students are challenged to put forth their best social skills, which starts with a handshake. Ethridge said the eight finalists advanced through a meet-and-greet with teachers and a special lunch to earn the “best of the best at one-on-one communication.”

“While technology is wonderful, it is hurting our social interaction with one another,” she said. “We wanted to work on social skills with our kids to help make them better, well-rounded members of society.”

Without the community’s help in judging, Ethridge said the competition wouldn’t be what it is today.

This year’s championship round judges were Catholic Diocese of Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; James Muehlbauer, President of Koch Foundation; JoBeth Bootz of Macaroni Kid; Marcia Jochum of Thyme in the Kitchen; Laura Ferguson of Youth Resources; Brandon McClish of Aces PR; 14 News Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons; and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

During the final round, students were evaluated on etiquette skills including:

Introduction: Student introduces self, shakes hands firmly and greets the guest.

Eye contact: Made and held appropriately through conversation.

Charm and Shown Interest: Student attempts to be charismatic while conversing with guest and shows genuine interest through entire meet-and-greet.

Responses: Student is responsive to all questions, and provides thought out insightful and educated responses.

Questions: Student attempts to ask at least one question appropriate to the person and the topic of conversation.

Closing: Student acknowledges time is up and the conversation has ended. They shake hands and thank the guest for their time.

At the end of final evaluations, the entire Resurrection student body gathered in Resurrection Church for the announcement of the top three winners. On the way to the church, students filled the hallway to high-five and congratulate finalists.

Bishop Siegel announced the winners, which were all eighth graders: Reagan Lamble earned first place, Lindsey Boeke came in second place and Liza Beard earned third place.

“We want the students to learn how much impact good face-to-face conversation has on people,” Ethridge said. “If you are able to converse effectively with people so many doors become open to you, not just in school, but in the workforce. We want them to leave here feeling comfortable to approach conversation with anyone, and to know they have the skills to successfully lead discussions.”