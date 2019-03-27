4th Degree Knights Hold 31st Vocations Dinner

By Special To The Message

The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Lawrence A. Vieck Assembly, of Washington, held its 31st RSVP Vocations Appreciation Dinner on Feb. 28. Diocese of Evansville seminarians and novices were recognized, and each received generous donations to assist with their educational expenses.

This year’s awards were presented by the following:

Sir Knight Jeff Smith, Grand Knight of K of C Council # 630 of Washington

Sir Knight Steve Riney, Faithful Navigator of the Lawrence Vieck Assembly of Washington

Joyce Schwank, representing the Washington Lady Knights

Sir Knight Kevin Lewellyn, Grand Knight of K of C Council # 6679 of Linton

Rosanne Halter, representing Our Lady of Hope Parish’s Daughters of Isabella.

Recipients of donations to assist in their educational expenses included the following:

Seminarians attending Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary in Indianapolis: Tyler Underhill and Keith Hart.

Seminarians attending St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad: Chris Wickman, Deacon Juan Ramirez, Decon Martin Estrada, Deacon Andrew Thomas and Deacon Luke Hassler.

The Knights also recognized and made a donation to Sister of Providence Novice Jessica Vitente, who was unable to attend due to a death in her family.

Sir Knight Jeff Norris served as the Master of Ceremonies, Our Lady of Hope Pastor Father Paul Ferguson led the invocation, and Deacon Dennis Hildebrand of Our Lady of Hope Parish led the closing prayer.

Father Jim Koressel, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Montgomery, was the keynote speaker and gave an inspiring, funny and delightful talk that powerfully promoted vocations. His talk was such a joy! As Father Jim approaches retirement, he will most certainly be greatly missed in the Montgomery and Washington areas.

About RSVP

This vocations program, also known as RSVP, originated in 1988 and has been a successful endeavor with the Washington and Linton Knights of Columbus. Father Michael Madden, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville who served as pastor of St. Peter Parish in Linton, succeeded the late Father Hillary Vieck at St. Peter Parish. Father Hillary was the brother of the late Father Lawrence A. Vieck, the assembly’s namesake. Father Hillary died in 2008.

In 1987, Washington Assembly member Vaughn Garrett initiated a name change for the Washington Assembly, and it became the Lawrence A. Vieck Assembly. The Assembly includes 55 members, 18 active members and 3 honorary life members.