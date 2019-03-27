Dr. Tad Dickel To Resign After Nine Years As Mater Dei's First President

By

Dr. Tad Dickel The Message file photo

After serving the past nine years as President of Mater Dei High School and spending a total of 15 years in service to Mater Dei students and staff, Dr. Tad Dickel will soon say goodbye. Dickel announced his resignation in an email sent to the Mater Dei community on March 18. He will officially step down after his replacement is hired.

Dickel joined the high school community in 2004 to teach music, three years later he was named principal, and he’s spent the past nine years as Mater Dei’s first president.

During his time at Mater Dei, Dickel’s personal life significantly changed with marriage and four children. Through that, he said his priorities have shifted and he now seeks different challenges and responsibilities.

“After much prayer and reflection, I feel called to move on and allow a new leader to set a vision for Mater Dei,” he said.

Dickel is leaving to work as a full-time independent consultant and to teach part-time at the university level. This provides the flexibility for him to continue leading as president so the Mater Dei Board has “time to find the right person for the job.”

Dickel will remain Mater Dei’s president through this school year and is open to working into the 2019-20 school year if necessary.

“For the last 15 years, I have felt called to the wonderful ministry of Catholic secondary education and feel extremely grateful to have had the opportunity serve at Mater Dei. … Mater Dei is a special place,” he said.

Father Ed Schnur, Priest-delegate for the Mater Dei Board of Trustees, called Dickel a “blessing” for the high school.

"Through the years he has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the students, staff and families of Mater Dei. … Tad is a true servant leader who leaves Mater Dei as a thriving Catholic high school,” Father Schnur said.

The “dramatic” campus improvements are a highlight of Dickel’s time as president, but he said all of the successes wouldn’t be possible without the “talented and dedicated” faculty and staff.

Under his leadership, some accomplishments at Mater Dei include:

Consistently named a Four Star School and “A” rated school by the Indiana Department of Education

Numerous state finals appearances and state championships

The $5 million “Full of Grace: Excellence for Tomorrow Capital Campaign” that resulted in new and renovated facilities and campus improvements

A new strategic plan titled “Mater Dei 2020: Spirit-filled, Successful, Safe, and Sustainable”

“My time at Mater Dei has been extremely rewarding, and I am proud of what our school has accomplished in recent years,” Dickel said. “First and foremost, I have appreciated being part of this wonderful faith community and all of the relationships I have developed.”

Jake Martin, Chair of the Mater Dei Board of Trustees, said Tad was a pleasure to work with.

“He was devoted to Mater Dei's success and exemplified the spirit and beliefs of MD,” Martin said.

A search committee will be formed to find a new president, and interested applicants can find employment information at evdio.org.

While Dickel will be working with a variety of organizations in his new independent consulting role, he hopes his new career will allow him to “continue helping Catholic parishes and schools flourish.”

Dickel asked for prayers during the transition period and said officials will keep the Mater Dei community updated on progress toward finding a new president.

“Please be assured that I am dedicated to a successful transition, and I plan to remain in this role until a suitable replacement has been hired,” he said. “I love this community, and I feel strongly that Mater Dei's best and brightest days are ahead.”