Around The Diocese For April 5

Happy Birthday!

Father Alex Zenthoefer, pastor of Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Evansville and Diocesan Director of Vocations, celebrates his birthday on April 10.

Megan Howington, Principal of St. Philip School in Posey County, celebrates her birthday on April 10.

Darin Knight, Principal of Mater Dei High School in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on April 10.

Father Ryan Hilderbrand, Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Huntingburg, celebrates his birthday on April 13.

Father Pascal Nduka, Associate Pastor of Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on April 14.

Saint Meinrad exhibit features artist Kathryn Waters

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad is hosting an exhibit called “Drawing the World,” by Evansville artist Kathryn Waters. The show runs through May 12.

Waters is a professor of art at the University of Southern Indiana, where she has taught painting and drawing since the fall of 1981. This exhibit reflects the artist’s love of drawing, and the subjects and themes that she has explored over the years. It includes work from various series: landscapes, archetypal American scenes, and still life.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.