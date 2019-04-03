Bulletin Board For April 5

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

Sacred Choral Concert, 3 p.m., April 6, St. Meinrad Archabbey Church, St. Meinrad; sacred choral works featuring the theme of Mary’s suffering for the season of Lent and “Stabat Mater” by Domenico Scarlatti; presented by the Elevare vocal ensemble from Nashville, Tennessee; free and open to the public; park in Guest House and student parking lots; for more information, call 812-357-6501.

MEO My Parish Has Talent 2019, 5 p.m., April 6, St. Vincent Manor, Evansville; Marian Educational Outreach’s annual gala; dinner, cash bar, silent and live auctions, contestant performances; to buy tickets, visit www.meoforkids.org/myparishhastalent2019.

Third Annual Evening of Ag, 5:30-7 p.m., April 10, Vanderburgh 4-H Center Horse Pavilion, Evansville; see, touch, taste, and smell the wonders of local agriculture; free food samples; everyone welcome; free event.

40 Days for Life Campaign, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through April 14; Evansville Planned Parenthood Clinic, Weinbach Avenue, Evansville; volunteers needed to pray and walk one hour to “Take A Stand For Life;” call 812-459-4691 to check available hours.

Refugee Simulation, 6 p.m., April 15, University of Evansville; part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness for migrants and refugees; simulation is meant to teach the community more about the 'push' and 'pull' going on at borders; participants will move through the simulation based on real-life experiences; de-brief and reflect with local experts; email Newman Director Jenny Koch at jkoch@evdio.org for location and more information.

“Way of the Cross for Justice,” 10:30-11:30 a.m., April 19, Sisters of Providence, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; visit each Station of the Cross, hear an explanation of it and a correlation with a justice-related topic; all welcome; a freewill offering will be collected; call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Ursuline Sisters’ Quilt Club Drawings, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Kentucky; $20/ticket, 12 chances to win a new handmade quilt; drawings on the first Friday each month starting April 5-March 6, 2020; 2,000 ticket max to be sold; call 270-229-2009 or order online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

St. Padre Pio Relics, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., May 1, St. Philip, Mount Vernon; public veneration; Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will celebrate Mass in honor of St. Pio at 7 p.m.; call 812-985-2275 for more information.

Abbey Caskets Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 5, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad; celebrating 20 years in business; view handcrafted caskets and cremation urns; ask questions; enjoy refreshments; special open house discount available; call 800-987-7380 for more information.

Dinners

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest Preview and German Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., April 6, Haubstadt Old Gym, Corner of Gibson and West Streets in Haubstadt; dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru available.

Christ the King Parish BBQ Chicken Dinner, 11 a.m., April 7, St. Henry C.K. of A. Hall, Ferdinand; BBQ or fried chicken with fixings; $10 adult; $8 child; half pot, Chinese auction and games; all invited.

St. John Daylight Chicken or Ham Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., April 28, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; fried chicken or ham with all the fixings; adults $10, children 12 and younger $5; carry-out available; visit the Country Store for baked goods and dry dumplings.

Fundraisers

Mater Dei Marching Band Rummage and Bake Sale, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6, 13210 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville (strip mall in Darmstadt); to replace instruments that have been in use 25 years; donation collection days are April 2-5.

MEO My Parish Has Talent 2019, 5 p.m., April 6, St. Vincent Manor, Evansville; Marian Educational Outreach’s annual gala; dinner, cash bar, silent and live auctions, contestant performances; to buy tickets, visit www.meoforkids.org/myparishhastalent2019.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., April 7, Haubstadt Old Gym, Corner of Gibson and West Streets in Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; live auction at 1 p.m.; kid games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle; food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop.

Our Lady of Hope Gala, 5 p.m., April 13, Washington Catholic Middle and High School Gyms, Washington; comedy illusionist Brandon Baggett; open bar and silent auction 5-7 p.m.; dinner 7 p.m.; live auction; $75/person; $560/table for 8; RSVP at 812-254-2883 or online at www.ccwash.org.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreat

Adult Source Summit, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 6, Annunciation Parish-Christ the King Campus, Evansville; one-day adult retreat; registration starts 7:30 a.m.; cost $25, includes light lunch; free childcare available, must RSVP in advance by emailing amdlash566@aol.com; for full list of presenters or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-453-1024.

Spiritual Growth

Women’s Evening of Faith, 6 p.m., April 11, St. Philip Gym, Posey County; Mass at St. Philip 5 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; faith and friendship with the women of St. Philip and Corpus Christi parishes; nationally-known Catholic speaker Patty Schneier will give her talk titled “Unlock the Treasure;” all welcome; cost $10, includes dinner catered by Wildeman Catering; RSVP by April 7 to Leigh Anne at lacostlow@gmail.com.

“Song of the Shadows,” 7 p.m., April 8, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; Lenten prayer and music service; free and open to the public; parking at Guest House and student parking lots; for more information, call 812-357-6611.

Taize Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., April 9, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; free to attend, all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Chrism Mass, 5:30 p.m., April 16, Holy Redeemer Church, Evansville; the Mass where the holy oils used throughout the year are blessed and consecrated, and the priests of the diocese make a public renewal of their priestly promises to serve Christ and the Church; Reconciliation available before Mass; everyone welcome.

Easter Week Mass Schedule with Sisters of Providence, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Palm/Passion Sunday Mass 11 a.m., April 14; Holy Thursday Mass 4 p.m., April 18; Good Friday Liturgy 3 p.m., April 19; Easter Vigil Mass 7 p.m., April 20; Easter Sunday Mass 11 a.m., April 21; Easter Brunch at the Woods 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., April 21; all welcome.

Divine Mercy Sunday, 2:30 p.m., April 28, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Evansville; confessions available.

Divine Mercy Sunday, 3 p.m. April 28, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; Service will include Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction, and Litany of Divine Mercy.

Vocations

Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence, April 12-14, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; single, Catholic women between ages 18-42; weekend retreat to learn what life is like as a Sister of Providence; no cost; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

Dinner and Discussion at UE, 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Newman Center, University of Evansville.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration, 8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.