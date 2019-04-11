Around The Diocese For April 12

Happy Anniversary!

Bishop-emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger was ordained a bishop and installed as the fourth Bishop of Evansville on April 11, 1989. Happy 30th Anniversary, Bishop!

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Paul Cox of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale celebrates his birthday on April 17.

Julie Rosario, Parish Catechetical Leader at Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on April 22.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Anthony Govind, Adminsitrator of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, was ordained to the priesthood on April 21, 2010.

Father Bob Nemergut, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on April 22, 1977.

Reitz Memorial swimmers earn academic honors

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association of America has announced two academic awards for members of Reitz Memorial High School’s swimming program. The girls’ swimming team has been accepted as an All-America Scholar Team, and swimmer Matthew Goris has been named Academic All-America. Congratulations to all!