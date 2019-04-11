Bulletin Board For April 12

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

Plant a Wildflower Sanctuary, 6:30 p.m., April 15 at Downtown Evansville Library and April 17 at All Saints Parish in Evansville; offered by Tri-State Creation Care; free bag of wildflower seed for participants; learn how to plant and care for a backyard sanctuary plot; RSVP to tristate.creation.care@gmail.com.

Refugee Simulation, 6 p.m., April 15, University of Evansville; part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness for migrants and refugees; simulation is meant to teach the community more about the 'push' and 'pull' going on at borders; participants will move through the simulation based on real-life experiences; de-brief and reflect with local experts; email Newman Director Jenny Koch at jkoch@evdio.org for location and more information.

“Way of the Cross for Justice,” 10:30-11:30 a.m., April 19, Sisters of Providence, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; visit each Station of the Cross, hear an explanation of it and a correlation with a justice-related topic; all welcome; a freewill offering will be collected; call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

21st Earth Day Festival and Craft Fair, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., April 27, O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; includes exhibits, craft fair, pony rides, garden and horse barn tours, a nature trail hike, Mark Booth’s Take Flight! Wildlife Education program, cooking demonstrations, bingo; free admission; donations welcome.

St. Padre Pio Relics, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., May 1, St. Philip, Mount Vernon; public veneration; Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will celebrate Mass in honor of St. Pio at 7 p.m.; call 812-985-2275 for more information.

Free Stop Smoking Program, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.,weekly on Wednesday, May 1-29, Father Niehaus Room, St. Anthony, Evansville; classes to help you quit smoking; nicotine patches and gum available to help ease cravings; call 812-423-5209 to enroll; register only if you can commit to the 5 sessions.

Abbey Caskets Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 5, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad; celebrating 20 years in business; view handcrafted caskets and cremation urns; ask questions; enjoy refreshments; special open house discount available; call 800-987-7380 for more information.

“Drawing the World” Art Exhibit, through May 12, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; featuring Evansville artist Kathryn Waters, who has been a University of Southern Indiana art professor since 1981; exhibit includes landscapes, archetypal American scenes and still life; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401.

Dinners

St. John Daylight Chicken or Ham Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., April 28, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; fried chicken or ham with all the fixings; adults $10, children 12 and younger $5; carry-out available; visit the Country Store for baked goods and dry dumplings.

Fundraisers

Our Lady of Hope Gala, 5 p.m., April 13, Washington Catholic Middle and High School Gyms, Washington; comedy illusionist Brandon Baggett; open bar and silent auction 5-7 p.m.; dinner 7 p.m.; live auction; $75/person; $560/table for 8; RSVP at 812-254-2883 or online at www.ccwash.org.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“Exploring the Psalms: An Introduction to the Psalms as the Bread and Butter of Christian Prayer in the Liturgy of Hours,” 6-7:30 p.m., May 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Twilight Retreat presented by Father Ray Clark and Deacon Ken Bennett; cost $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Chrism Mass, 5:30 p.m., April 16, Holy Redeemer Church, Evansville; the Mass where the holy oils used throughout the year are blessed and consecrated, and the priests of the diocese make a public renewal of their priestly promises to serve Christ and the Church; Reconciliation available before Mass; everyone welcome.

“Surge of the Heart” Parish Mission, 6:30-9 p.m., April 26, The Center (in the school), St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; international Catholic speaker and author Jon Leonetti; intermission between his talks with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages; everyone welcome; email Charlene Fiedler at cfiedler@evdio.org with questions.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

Dinner and Discussion at UE, 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Newman Center, University of Evansville.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration, 8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.