Parishes Host Women's Evening Of Faith

By

About 170 women attended the fifth annual Women's Evening of Faith on April 11. The Message photo by Megan Erbacher

Why walk through life carrying a heavy burden when our Heavenly Father wants to get rid of it for us, Patty Schneier wondered aloud. Why do we often choose to suffer, she continued, when reconciliation is an option to free our hearts of the burden?

Schneier, a nationally-known Catholic speaker, spoke about confession during her presentation “Unlock the Treasure” at the Women’s Evening of Faith hosted by women of St. Philip and Corpus Christi parishes on April 11. About 170 women from the two parishes gathered with their family and friends at the St. Philip Parish gym in Posey County for a night of faith and friendship.

Schneier said the Catholic faith is like a treasure chest that holds “millions and billions and trillions” of golden coins, which she referred to as graces, and the sacrament of reconciliation is one of those treasures. She strives to help every day ordinary Catholics see confession in a new light.

“I love frequent confession because it is the sacrament of a happy heart,” Schneier said.

She advised attendees to go to confession at least once a month, if not more.

“We’re never ever meant to carry around any guilt, shame, sin,” Schneier said. “It weighs us down. It’s burdensome. It’s heavy. It’s a load. We need to just get rid of it. Many of us, unfortunately, because we don’t avail ourselves to frequent confession, we are carrying around a lot of baggage. And I want to help people unload that baggage.”

Three St. Philip Parish women organized the annual event: Deanna Goossens, Sara Fischer and Leigh Anne Costlow. This is the third time the women have planned it together, and the fifth year total for the event. Goossens said each year hosting duties switch between St. Philp and Corpus Christi parishes, and this was the first year it opened to friends and family.

Mass was celebrated at 5 p.m. at St. Philip for those who wished to attend before the evening’s festivities which included dinner catered by Wildeman Catering.

Schneier was “back by popular demand” to share her ideas on how our Catholic faith is inexhaustible in its depth, richness, knowledge and beauty. This was the second time she presented at the event.

Schneier is a lifelong Catholic, housewife and mother of three from the Archdiocese of St. Louis. She’s been speaking across the United States for more than 15 years. Through the use of song, scripture and journal writings she works to bring more people to Christ.

Goossens said the evening is about renewing their parishes, and the women realized there was a “hunger for something” like this.

“These are not always the easiest times in the Catholic church,” Goossens said. “This is a night of people becoming more aware of the beauty of the Catholic faith. There’s richness and beauty to the Catholic faith that cannot be found elsewhere.”

The event is important to Fischer because it’s an opportunity to share the Catholic faith.

“To be able to fellowship with other women who have the same struggles we all do as mothers and wives, to meet new people and to be able to fellowship together,” she said.

Fischer said Schneier is a faith-filled person who wants to share what God has put on her heart and “she wants others to hear her struggles and know it’s real for all of us.”

Schneier attempts to help Catholics see the faith as an incredible treasure, with golden coins of grace.

“God wants to forgive you,” she said. “That’s what he wants to do for you more than anything else in the whole world. ... I want the women to know how much they are loved by God.”