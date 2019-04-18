St. Ben's Third-graders Practice Proper Dining Etiquette At Annual Luncheon

By

St. Benedict third-graders formally introduce their guests at the annual Manners Luncheon. The Message photo by Megan Erbacher

Walt Collins, a St. Benedict Cathedral School third-grader, patiently waited next to the chair he pulled out for Bishop Joseph M. Siegel. The bishop finished introducing himself to the other third-grade students at the table before taking his seat during the school’s annual third-grade Manners Luncheon.

Dressed in their formal best, 36 St. Ben’s third-graders practiced proper dining etiquette during the April 11 luncheon at Evansville Country Club. Bishop Siegel blessed the food and said a prayer before everyone dined on a meal of apple sauce, salad, spaghetti, garlic bread, and sherbet for dessert.

Local community leaders were invited to the event, including Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. Daryl Hagan, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Priar, 14 WFIE meteorologist Byron Douglas, St. Ben’s Parish administrative assistant Kelley Coppens, Benedictine Sister Pat McGuire, St. Ben’s Principal Kari Ford, and third-grade teachers Cathy Dyson and Kellie Stone.

Some students learned interesting facts about the special guest designated to their table, and the students wrote and practiced a speech to then give an official introduction at the luncheon.

During the school year, Dyson and Stone have taught the youngsters proper table manners and etiquette.

The students’ formal attire was part of the lesson so they know how to properly dress for events. Other social skills include wiping their mouths with a napkin, using the appropriate silverware, keeping their elbows off the table and conversational skills.

“This etiquette luncheon is an opportunity to demonstrate those learned skills,” Dyson said. “Special guests are invited to the luncheon so that the students can show their practiced conversation skills and meet some influential individuals in our community.”

Former teachers spearheaded the event 23 years ago, and it’s continued annually ever since. The etiquette luncheon is always hosted at the Evansville Country Club.

“Third grade is chosen because this age group is starting to become more independent and the skills are a great way to learn, so they can be perfected once they are an adult,” Stone said.

Dyson said she and Stone hope students start becoming more conscious of their actions and how they affect the people around them.

“We want them to learn that their actions form an opinion of their character,” she said. “Sometimes actions speak louder than words.”

The third-grade students appreciate the event because it’s a special honor just for their age group, Stone and Dyson said.

“We love seeing how much the students have enjoyed learning about proper etiquette,” the teachers said in agreement.