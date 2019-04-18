Holiday World Helps The Message Say Thanks!

By The Message Staff

Our friends at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari are helping The Message say “thank you” to our subscribers. They have provided 49 pairs of general admission tickets, good through Oct. 31, and we’re giving them away to subscribers!

To be eligible to win a pair of general admission passes to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, you must be a paid subscriber to The Message on May 3, 2019. We will draw 49 subscribers at random, and each of them will receive a pair of passes in the mail. Winners will be published in the May 17 edition of The Message.

General admission tickets are priced at $54.99 each on the Holiday World website, so the winners will receive prizes valued at almost $110 – just for subscribing to The Message! And the fun they will enjoy at one of the nation’s premier attractions is simply priceless!

If you subscribe to The Message and your subscription is active as of May 3, you don’t have to do anything except enjoy every issue of Southwest Indiana’s Catholic Community Newspaper. If you don’t subscribe … what are you waiting for?! Not only will you stay up-to-date on news from around our diocese and around the Catholic world, you will get a chance to enjoy a day for two at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!

To subscribe to The Message, visit www.themessageonline.org and click on the “subscribe” button at the top of the homepage, or call 812-424-5536, ext. 236. Do it now, and make sure you are eligible for a pair of general admission tickets to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!