Mass, Luncheon Honor Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger

By

Bishop-emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger, center, gives the blessing during the April 15 Mass in the Sarto Retreat Center Chapel, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his episcopal ordination.

Current and former Diocese of Evansville employees joined Bishop-emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger at a Mass and luncheon on April 15 in honor of the 30th anniversary of his episcopal ordination. Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger was ordained and installed as the fourth bishop of Evansville on April 11, 1989.

The bishop-emeritus concelebrated Mass in the Sarto Retreat Center Chapel with Bishop Joseph M. Siegel and Father Bernie Etienne, Diocesan Vicar General and Pastor of Evansville’s Holy Rosary Parish. A luncheon at Sarto immediately followed Mass.

During his homily, Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger connected the day’s Gospel reading (John 12: 1-11), which recounts Mary anointing Jesus’ feet with aromatic oil, to the Chrism Masses held across the world every Holy Week as bishops bless the oils and chrism that will be used in the sacraments. He noted that everyone gets anointed twice – at baptism and at confirmation – with the chrism. He added that priests have their hands anointed at ordination to empower them to celebrate the Eucharist, and that bishops are anointed during their episcopal ordinations to empower them to serve as the teachers, rules and sanctifiers of their communities.

“This is a special day for me,” Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger said. “Thank you for joining me.”

During the luncheon, Father Etienne told those in attendance that Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger’s background in Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis was a tremendous help to Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools. “The Catholic Schools Office has always had his full support,” he said. He also thanked the bishop-emeritus for serving as a great friend, help and shepherd to diocesan priests.

The Message photo by Tim Lilley.

Other speakers included former Superintendent of Schools Phyllis Bussing, former Assistant Superintendent of Schools Donna Halverson, former Director of Communications and Editor of The Message Paul Leingang and his wife, Jane, and Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger’s former administrative assistant, Deanna Ruston. “I worked for him, and he worked for me,” she said to a round of laughter – and no disagreement from Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger.

Diocese of Evansville Chancellor Tim McGuire highlighted Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger’s “outstanding judgment,” and said he had provided “more accomplishments than we could even begin to name.” He thanked Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger for his friendship and for being a great spiritual leader for the diocese.

Bishop Siegel thanked the bishop-emeritus for always being a real support in every way possible and for building a strong foundation of faith across the diocese. He also noted Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger’s spiritual legacy, which lives on through many active good works.

When he spoke, Bishop-emeritus Gettelfinger recounted his arrival to a diocese that had not had a cathedral for decades, which he changed with the naming of St. Benedict as the diocesan cathedral. He said he formed a committee to review potential diocesan churches to serve in the role and asked that group to pick three finalists and rank them.

The committee provided its list, and St. Benedict was its No. 1 choice. He called the naming of a diocesan cathedral his legacy to the local Church, saying he believed it was important to have “one place for everyone to come together and pray together.”