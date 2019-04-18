Andrea Greaney Joins Catholic Schools Office

By

Andrea Greaney

Diocese of Evansville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan has announced that Andrea Greaney is joining the Catholic Schools Office staff as Coordinator of Student Services and School Information Systems. Greaney joins the Catholic Schools Office on July 1. She currently is a middle school teacher at Evansville’s Corpus Christi School.

Hagan said Greaney brings a wealth of professional experiences to the Catholic Schools Office, which will directly benefit all 26 diocesan Catholic schools.

“We look forward to her being on the team as we serve and support the Catholic schools in their mission of excellence, spiritual growth, and viability," he said.

Greaney said she is excited to serve the parishes, pastors and school communities of the Diocese of Evansville in her new position.

“Instead of impacting only one school, I am blessed and fortunate to be able to use my skillset to have an impact on all of the schools in the Diocese of Evansville,” she said. “Mostly, I am grateful that God led me to this position that He has prepared me for.”

Since August 2013, Greaney has served as a middle school language arts and eighth grade religion teacher. Before she joined Corpus Christi, she served as a curriculum specialist for New Harmony School from 2009-2012. Her professional career also includes eight years with Consultants in Education as an educational/staff development consultant for more than 25 elementary, middle and high schools in Indiana; and from 1998-2003 she was a math teacher at Evans Middle School in Evansville.

Greaney earned her master’s degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2001, and completed the principal licensure program in 2007. Her undergraduate degree in elementary education is from the University of Southern Indiana. Greaney is also certified as a Google Level 1 and Level 2 educator.

In her new role, Greaney will coordinate and manage areas involved with community partners, and safety and wellness, and she will have a strong focus on school information systems for all diocesan Catholic schools. She will report to Hagan.