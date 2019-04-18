Diocese Names Matthew Potter Director Of Stewardship

By

Matthew N. Potter

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel has appointed Matthew N. Potter Director of Stewardship for the Diocese of Evansville. He will join the staff on April 29 and comes to Southwest Indiana from Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he has served more than nine years as Director of Development and Stewardship for the Diocese of Cheyenne.

Bishop Siegel commented, “For some time, we have been looking to hire a Stewardship Director to assist both the diocese and our parishes with our efforts in this area. We are blessed that Matt will be joining us and will be able to share his expertise and experience with our local Church.”

“We are happy to welcome Matt to Southwest Indiana and the Diocese of Evansville,” said Diocesan Chancellor Tim McGuire. “In addition to more than nine years with the Diocese of Cheyenne, he has more than 22 years of experience in financial services. He is a great fit for the position and for our diocese. We are fortunate to have him join the staff, and we welcome Matt and his wife, Sherry, to the Diocese of Evansville.”

"Sherry and I are very excited about moving to Evansville,” Potter said. “We are blessed to continue our work for the Lord in such a warm, faith-filled community, led by a wonderful shepherd in Bishop Siegel."

Potter earned an undergraduate degree in Social Studies-Secondary Education from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, and began his professional career as a teacher. He later earned accreditation as a Certified Financial Planner from the College for Financial Planning; accreditation as a Certified Investment Management Consultant from the Investments and Wealth Institute; an Executive Certificate in Religious Fundraising from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy; and a Certificate from the University of Notre Dame’s Nonprofit Business Excellence Program for Catholic Leaders.

Potter served as an investment planner and advisor from 1988 through 2009, including service as a Trustee of the Wyoming Retirement System (1997-2009). In 2009, he became Executive Director of the Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation and continued in that role when he joined the Diocese of Cheyenne as Director of Development and Stewardship.

Potter and his wife Sherry are members of the Cathedral of St. Mary Parish in Cheyenne.