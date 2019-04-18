Easter Message From Bishop Joseph M. Siegel - Mensaje De Pascua Del Obispo Joseph M. Siegel

By Bisop Joseph M. Siegel

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

Dear Brothers and Sisters in the Risen Lord,

When the women came to the tomb that first Easter morning, an angel proclaimed to them: “Why do you seek the living one among the dead? He is not here, but he has been raised” (Luke 24: 5-6). These tidings are meant for us as well. Our celebration of Easter reminds us that Jesus, by his suffering, death and resurrection, has broken the power that sin and death held over us and by our baptism we share in his glorious triumph. Through, with and in the Risen Christ, we can overcome the struggles and crosses of this life. As with the disciples on the road to Emmaus, Jesus sets our hearts on fire with his love as we walk with him on the path that leads to eternal life in his kingdom.

On behalf of the entire Diocesan staff, I wish you and your loved ones a blessed and grace-filled celebration of the Lord’s Resurrection on Easter and throughout the Easter season.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Joseph M. Siegel, DD, STL

Bishop

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Queridos hermanos y hermanas en el Señor Resucitado,

Cundo las mujeres llegaron a la tumba en aquella primera mañana de Pascua, un ángel les proclamó: “¿Por qué buscan a los vivos entre los muertos? Él no está aquí, pero él ha resucitado” (Lucas 24: 5-6). Estas nuevas son para nosotros también. Nuestra celebración de Pascua nos recuerda que Jesús, por su sufrimiento, muerte y resurrección, ha roto el poder que pecado y muerte tenían sobre nosotros y a través de nuestro bautismo compartimos su glorioso triunfo. A través, con y en el Cristo Resucitado, nosotros podemos superar las luchas y contrariedades de esta vida. De la misma forma que con los discípulos en el camino a Emaús, Jesús enciende nuestros corazones con el fuego de su amor mientras caminamos con él por el sendero que lleva a la vida eterna en su reino.

En nombre de todo el personal diocesano, yo les deseo a ustedes y a sus seres queridos una bendita celebración llena de la gracia de la Resurrección del Señor en la Pascua durante la temporada de Pascua.

Les saluda muy atentamente en Cristo,

Reverendísimo Joseph M Siegel, DD, STL

Obispo