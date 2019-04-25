Around The Diocese For April 26

Happy Birthday!

Father Zach Etienne, Pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on May 1.

Father William Traylor, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Jasper, celebrates his birthday on May 2.

Father Ted Tempel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on May 3.

John Browning, President of Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on May 7.

Deacon James King of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand and Assistant Director of the Diocese of Evansville’s Permanent Diaconate, celebrates his birthday on May 8.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Biju Thomas, Administrator of Holy Name Parish in Bloomfield and St. Peter Parish in Linton, was ordained to the priesthood on May 3, 2000.

Father Ron Zgunda, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 6, 1977.

Abbey Caskets to host open house, give workshop tours

Abbey Caskets, a division of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, will host a public open house from 9 a.m. CDT to 3 p.m. CDT on May 5. Abbey Caskets is celebrating its 20th anniversary and the blessing of its on-site workshop. Abbey Caskets is located just past the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Gift Shop along State Road 545. Tours of the workshop will be given, caskets and urns will be on display, and refreshments will be available. Archabbot Benedictine Father Kurt Stasiak will bless the workshop at 1 p.m. CDT.

Monte Cassino pilgrimages set for Sundays in May

Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for 2 p.m. CDT on Sundays in May. Each pilgrimage begins with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn.

May 19 is also Youth Day at Monte Cassino Shrine. The Knights of Columbus will provide refreshments following the pilgrimage. Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the Archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad.