Bulletin Board For April 26

General Interest

21st Earth Day Festival and Craft Fair, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., April 27, O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; includes exhibits, craft fair, pony rides, garden and horse barn tours, a nature trail hike, Mark Booth’s Take Flight! Wildlife Education program, cooking demonstrations, bingo; free admission; donations welcome.

St. Padre Pio Relics, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., May 1, St. Philip, Mount Vernon; public veneration; Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will celebrate Mass in honor of St. Pio at 7 p.m.; call 812-985-2275 for more information.

Free Stop Smoking Program, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.,weekly on Wednesday, May 1-29, Father Niehaus Room, St. Anthony, Evansville; classes to help you quit smoking; nicotine patches and gum available to help ease cravings; call 812-423-5209 to enroll; register only if you can commit to the 5 sessions.

Monte Cassino May Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Highway 62, St. Meinrad; pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother, with different speakers and topics each Sunday; public invited; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Bikers, Brunch and Blessing, 10:15 a.m., May 5, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; all motorcycle riders invited; blessing and prayer for safety on the road; a special memento will be given to carry on travels; no cost for the blessing; reduced brunch rate of $15.25 if registered before the event.

Abbey Caskets Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 5, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad; celebrating 20 years in business; view handcrafted caskets and cremation urns; ask questions; enjoy refreshments; special open house discount available; call 800-987-7380 for more information.

“Drawing the World” Art Exhibit, through May 12, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; featuring Evansville artist and USI professor Kathryn Waters; exhibit includes landscapes, archetypal American scenes and still life; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401.

Book Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., May 18 and 12-1 p.m., May 19, Christ the King School Gym, Evansville; best sellers, romance, holiday, children, cookbooks and more; used hardbacks $1; used paperbacks 50 cents; proceeds benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Bible Bingo Comedy Show, 7-9 p.m., May 19, Astra Theatre, Jasper; interactive comedy show where the audience plays bingo and partakes in discussions about Adam and Eve to modern sins; all welcome; buy tickets at www.saintjohnboscoyouthministry.eventbrite.com; call St. John Bosco Youth Ministry at 812-481-2442.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

WIAH 103.5 FM Needs Volunteers; the Relevant Radio affiliate has served the Evansville-area with Catholic-based programming for more than two years; skills needed include production and scheduling of underwriting announcements, programming automation computer and website development; call 812-459-4691 or visit www.wiahradio.org.

Dinners

St. John Bosco Youth Ministry’s “We’re not tired of fish yet Fish Fry,” 4 p.m. until sold out, April 26, St. Joseph Parking Lot, Jasper; fish or barbecue pulled pork with fixings; $9/meal; drive-through only.

St. John Daylight Chicken or Ham Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., April 28, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; fried chicken or ham with all the fixings; adults $10, children 12 and younger $5; carry-out available; visit the Country Store for baked goods and dry dumplings.

Mother’s Day Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., May 12, Haubstadt Knights of St. John, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken with fixings and desserts; adult $10; child $5; dine in or carry-out available.

Fundraisers

Knights of Columbus Council 565 Home Decor Sale, 7 a.m.-Noon, May 4, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Gym, Evansville; miscellaneous household items and decor; proceeds benefit Life Choices Maternity and Youth Home and All Saints Parish Center of Family Life.

Health

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, 5-6:30 p.m., April 30, The Alzheimer's Association, Evansville; learn about diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement; plan for healthy aging; donations welcome; registration required by phone 1-800-272-3900 or online at www.alz.org/crf.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“Exploring the Psalms: An Introduction to the Psalms as the Bread and Butter of Christian Prayer in the Liturgy of Hours,” 6-7:30 p.m., May 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Twilight Retreat presented by Father Ray Clark and Deacon Ken Bennett; cost $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

“Power of Prayer,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 11, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; 8 a.m. Mass optional; become a prayer warrior instead of a prayer worrier; based off the movie “War Room;” no registration fee; free-will offering for lunch; all ages welcome; viewing of “War Room” at 7 p.m. May 10; call 812-639-5342 with questions.

Spiritual Growth

“Surge of the Heart” Parish Mission, 6:30-9 p.m., April 26, The Center (in the school), St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; international Catholic speaker and author Jon Leonetti; intermission between his talks with snacks and drinks; everyone welcome; email Charlene Fiedler at cfiedler@evdio.org with questions.

Taize Prayer, 7-8 p.m., May 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; free to attend; all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Vocations

Monastic Experience: Discernment — Seriously, What Are You Listening For?, 7 p.m. May 17 - noon May 19, Sisters of St. Benedict, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; weekend retreat to learn about life as a Benedictine Sister; no cost; includes meals and private room; for more information, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocation@thedome.org or call 812-367-1411, ext. 2830.

Workshops

“Aging Gracefully: Exploring the Gift of Years,” 9:30-11:30 a.m., May 4, Providence Hall Activity Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; explore positive aspects of aging; cost $10; registration deadline May 1; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

“Reasons to Believe” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., second Thursday monthly, starts May 9 (no July class), Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Focus on Faith class to read and discuss “Reasons to Believe: How to Understand, Explain and Defend the Catholic Faith,” by Scott Hahn; $20/per class, includes lunch; call 270-229-0206 to register.

Henri Nouwen Book Study with Sisters of Providence, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., May 11, 18 and 25, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Henri Nouwen’s book, “With Open Hands,” provides more understanding to prayer, silence, acceptance, hope and compassion; Nouwen was a Dutch Catholic priest and author; cost $45, includes the book; registration deadline May 6; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Contemplative Photography, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 11, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; “Contemplative Photography: Seeing with the Eye of the Heart;” facilitator Michele Gates; cost $25, includes lunch; all skill levels welcome; bring digital camera or smartphone; register by phone at 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.