Corpus Christi Kids Learn Different Career Paths At School's First Job Fair

Doug Arnold, branch manager of Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., kneels to answer a student question at Corpus Christi's Job Fair. The Message photo by Megan Erbacher

First, Brian Eickhoff instructed Corpus Christi School third-graders Daxton Lehman and Nicholas Elfreich to drape the tie around their necks. Then, Eichoff, part-owner of Paul’s Menswear, taught the two boys how to properly tie a necktie.

Dressed in their professional best, about 200 Corpus Christi students in grades K-8 were introduced to a variety of career options at the school’s first Job Fair on April 18. Students could choose from 23 local professionals to learn about different career paths they can take later in life.

Abby Coudret, third-grade teacher, said some of those professions included construction workers, healthcare fields, physical therapy, delivery nurse, police and fire departments, bankers and a financial advisor.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also spoke to students about his schooling and previous jobs before he was elected Evansville’s mayor.

Corpus Christi Principal Martha Craig said students signed up for four 15-minute sessions with different professionals.

“I hope they realize there are lots of different job opportunities out there,” Craig said. “I think, so many times, kids are pushed to college, but there are a lot of other things out there that kids can go into. So exposure to more jobs and more opportunities for the children is important.”

Eickhoff was part of the Job Fair. He talked to students about what it’s like to own a business and serve as a sales manager.

“I’m always looking at what people are wearing,” he said. “In sales you have to be honest and make sure people are happy with what they buy.”

The event was part of the school’s Leader in Me activities. This is the first year Corpus Christi has been a Leader in Me school, Craig said, so teachers brainstormed different lessons that incorporate and sharpen leadership skills involving the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” according to Stephen R. Covey’s book of the same name.

The 7 Habits are:

Habit 1: Be Proactive (You’re in Charge)

Habit 2: Begin with the End in Mind (Have a Plan)

Habit 3: Put First Things First (Work First, Then Play)

Habit 4: Think Win-Win (Everyone Can Win)

Habit 5: Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood (Listen Before You Talk)

Habit 6: Synergize (Together Is Better)

Habit 7: Sharpen the Saw (Balance Feels Best)

Leader in Me coordinators Audrey Folz, second-grade teacher, and Coudret helped Craig create and organize the Job Fair.

“We teach our kids the 7 habits each day, so we wanted them to “begin with then end in mind,” which is one of our habits,” Coudret said. “So we felt that if they focus on their passions and maybe what career they would like right now, maybe it would be that much easier for them in the future to find a career, or even learn something about someone here and spark new passions as well.”

Leading up to the Job Fair, Coudret said most classes researched different jobs, how many years they must go to school for those jobs and required classes. She said other skills were discussed, including how to properly shake hands and make eye contact.

“Oh (students) were very excited, especially because they get to spend a whole day meeting new people and learning about new careers,” Coudret said.