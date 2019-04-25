Easter's Light Overcomes Evil's Darkness
“The light of Christ….”
“Thanks be to God!”
Deacon David Rice sang the first line above multiple times on April 20 as he carried the Paschal Candle and led the procession into the Diocese of Evansville’s St. Benedict Cathedral during the Mass of the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night. The faithful in attendance sang the gratitude-filled response. During his homily, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel told those in attendance that Easter’s light overcame evil’s darkness.
During the Mass, Bishop Siegel baptized six neophytes, and he confirmed three of them and candidates who came into full communion with the Church. He baptized neophytes Michael Briddell (Second Grade, baptism only), Nathan Briddell (age 6, baptism only), Tatiana Czajkowski, Randall Miller, Marshall Schmidt (Second Grade, baptism only) and Hunter Schmidt. He then confirmed those not listed as baptism only with candidates Matthew Rienzo, Olivia Sams and Suzanne Stilin.
He told everyone that the Good News of Christ’s life, death and rising is the story of our faith. He explained that the catechumens would bring that faith to the baptismal font. He said that they and the candidates would have that faith sealed in them by the Holy Spirit through their Confirmation. And he said they would recognize the Risen Christ in the Eucharist as they made their First Communion.
Bishop Siegel added that regardless of whether we are cradle Catholics or new to the Church, we all hear the same Good News at Easter – Jesus is not dead; he is risen, as he said. The Bishop added that because of Jesus’ Good News, there is no cause for despair as we face the crosses, trials and challenges of life.
He concluded with the wish that the news of the resurrection reach to all – that they may share our Easter joy, come to meet the Risen Christ and know the peace that only he can give.
Paschal Triduum
Bishop Siegel celebrated the Masses and Good Friday Service of the Paschal Triduum at St. Benedict Cathedral. He also celebrated Mass during the Day on Holy Thursday – April 18 – at Wasbash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.
During the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening, he washed the feet of several attendees to the Mass, commemorating Jesus washing the apostles’ feet during the Last Supper. On Good Friday, he and Bishop-emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger venerated the Cross as the faithful in attendance joined them in veneration.
As noted above, he welcomes Elect and Candidates into full communion with the Church during the Mass of the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night.
Meet those we have welcomed into the Church
Special to The Message
Following is the list of those we welcomed into the Church during Easter Vigil Masses across the Diocese of Evansville. Neophytes received the sacraments of Baptism, First Communion and Confirmation. Those who have come into Full Communion received the sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation. Welcome all!
East Deanery
Christ the King, Ferdinand
Neophytes – Adrienne Hill, Garrett Hill, Gracie Ridenour
Those who have come into Full Communion – Erica Gaines
Divine Mercy, St. Anthony
Neophytes – Barbara Schwartz
Those who have come into Full Communion – Kendra Wineinger
Holy Family, Jasper
Those who have come into Full Communion – Susan Stout, Vikki Trout
St. Bernard, Rockport
Neophytes – Jeramiah Birchler, Lillian Grace Birchler, Christopher Douglas
Those who have come into Full Communion – Ayden Birchler
St. Francis of Assisi, Dale
Neophytes – Quentin Kast
Those who have come into Full Communion – Kristin Balbach
St. Isidore, Celestine
Neophytes – Jennifer Abourobea, Mackenzie Zehr
Those who have come into Full Communion – Alicia Clark, Justin Kahle
St. Joseph, Jasper
Neophytes – Lillian Hanshaw , Rodney Henry
St. Mary, Ireland
Those who have come into Full Communion – Jerry Himsel, Ron Himsel
North Deanery
Our Lady of Hope, Washington
Neophytes – Amy Brim , Jeremy Brown , Lily Haburne , Brandon Sheley, Aleey Stiles , Crystal Stiles, Monika Stiles, Kevin Velasquez, Yarely Velasquez, Jarumi Velasquez
Those who have come into Full Communion- – Christopher Garcia- Melgar , Favian Hernandez- Sandoval, Victor Hernandez- Sandoval , Juan Josue Martinez , Antonio Mora, Nathalia Ricon- Mora , Fernando Sanchez- Bautista , Natalia Sanchez- Bautista, Julio Sanchez- Espinosa , Maria Sandoval , Francisco Santos- Mora, Lisset Santos- Mora , Brandon Velasquez, Jaime Villatoro
St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes
Neophytes – Gregory Allen Goodman, Tracy Phegley, Avi Strange, Chris Strange, Janet West
Those who have come into Full Communion – Malinda Sue Lavely, Lynn TredwaySt. Mary, Sullivan
Neophytes – Ashlee Bingham, Draven Power
St. Peter, Montgomery
Those who have come into Full Communion – Sally Doyle
South Deanery
St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
Neophytes – Michael Briddell (Second Grade, baptism only), Nathan Briddell (age 6, baptism only), Tatiana Czajkowski, Randall Miller, Marshall Schmidt (Second Grade, baptism only), Hunter Schmidt.
Those who have come into Full Communion – Matthew Rienzo, Olivia Sams, Suzanne Stilin
Annunciation of the Lord, Evansville
Neophytes – Christopher Miller, William Shirley, Stacey Shirley
Those who have come into Full Communion – Cherie Johnson
Good Shepherd, Evansville
Neophytes – Coby Osborne, Mark Robbins
Those who have come into Full Communion – Zachary Cox, John Holmes
Holy Redeemer, Evansville
Neophytes – Mindy Lee Hillenbrand, Adalynn Renee Schofield, Christopher Robert Wargel
Those who have come into Full Communion – Kylee Rose Day, Logan Bradley Day, Ashley Ann DeArmond, Amy Marie Scherrer, Tiffany June Stallings, Angela Marie Vowels
Holy Rosary, Evansville
Neophytes – Erica Esche, Cohen Havill, Norah Havill, Adianna Miller, Christian Pineda, Allen Ramirez Perez, Bradley Ramirez Perez, Darinel Ramirez, Diego Roblero, Rosely Roblero, Jr., Litzy Varges, Gail Zehner
Those who have come into Full Communion – Edgar Gallegos, Eric Gallegos, Emi Garau, Maria Gomez, Margo Martin, Sarah Mota, Leonelda Perez Hernandez, Angel Roblero Masariegos, Jesse Pruden, Edith Recinos, Gabriel Salazar, Alan Wilbur
Resurrection, Evansville
Neophytes – Sandy Ambrose, Jamie Davison, Jerome Degbe, Liv Wight
Those who have come into Full Communion – Paige Ambrose, Meghan Staats
St. Boniface, Evansville
Neophytes – Mica Fisher, Cameron Fulkerson, Casey Kick, Jase Kisner, Teresa Timmons, Tabatha Wargel, Miho Wichman
Those who have come into Full Communion – Alexander Johnson, Isaac Kisner, Zane Kisner, Alissa Sanders, Geneva Stroud, Ellie Turner, Nolan Weber
St. John the Baptist, Newburgh
Neophytes – Hope Barthel, Amber Cannon, Tood Mahooty, Jordan Tillman
Those who have come into Full Communion – Tyler Myers, Michelle Elizabeth Parks, Michael Wayne Parks, Allie Rogers
St. John the Evangelist, Daylight
Neophytes – Winona Liley
Those who have come into Full Communion – Jennifer Bosse, Charles Murphy, Kendall Pilcher
Sts. Mary & John, Evansville
Neophytes – Le’Aundrea Baltzell, Romero Baltzell, Trent Johnston
Those who have come into Full Communion – Melissa Goebel, Tracie Jones, Donna Laymon
West Deanery
Corpus Christi, Evansville
Neophytes – Stephen Pritchett
Those who have come into Full Communion – Katie Feller, Keith DeFrees
Holy Cross, Fort Branch
Neophytes – Natalie Winters
Those who have come into Full Communion – Lisa Dunkel, Kathryn McGregor, Rachel Wallace, Matthew Weisheit
St. Francis Xavier, Poseyville, and St. Wendel, St. Wendel
Neophytes – Brittany Binder, Michael Hall, Allie Norrington
Those who have come into Full Communion – Jim Ladley, Mark Peach, Rachael Rheinlander, Stephanie Schoolfield, Mary Whelan
St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County
Neophytes – Amy Brown, Carrie Brown
Those who have come into Full Communion – Jamie Blythe, Jennifer Gibbs, Bryan Roemke
St. Philip, Posey County
Neophytes – Cory Stevens
Those who have come into Full Communion – Matthew Anderson, Robert Sanders
Sts. Peter & Paul, Haubstadt
Neophytes – Jeff Church, Kaylee Shaw
Those who have come into Full Communion – Alicia Schwiersch, Brooke Besing, Chris Allen, Jacob Dillbeck, Paula Naas, Sarah Deal, Wayne Stunkel, Crystal McCarty