Easter's Light Overcomes Evil's Darkness

By

Bishop Siegel walks through St. Benedict Cathedral sprinkling the faithful with holy water after they renewed their baptismal vows during the April 20 Easter Vigil Mass. The Message photos by Tim Lilley

“The light of Christ….”

“Thanks be to God!”

Deacon David Rice sang the first line above multiple times on April 20 as he carried the Paschal Candle and led the procession into the Diocese of Evansville’s St. Benedict Cathedral during the Mass of the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night. The faithful in attendance sang the gratitude-filled response. During his homily, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel told those in attendance that Easter’s light overcame evil’s darkness.

During the Mass, Bishop Siegel baptized six neophytes, and he confirmed three of them and candidates who came into full communion with the Church. He baptized neophytes Michael Briddell (Second Grade, baptism only), Nathan Briddell (age 6, baptism only), Tatiana Czajkowski, Randall Miller, Marshall Schmidt (Second Grade, baptism only) and Hunter Schmidt. He then confirmed those not listed as baptism only with candidates Matthew Rienzo, Olivia Sams and Suzanne Stilin.

He told everyone that the Good News of Christ’s life, death and rising is the story of our faith. He explained that the catechumens would bring that faith to the baptismal font. He said that they and the candidates would have that faith sealed in them by the Holy Spirit through their Confirmation. And he said they would recognize the Risen Christ in the Eucharist as they made their First Communion.

Bishop Siegel added that regardless of whether we are cradle Catholics or new to the Church, we all hear the same Good News at Easter – Jesus is not dead; he is risen, as he said. The Bishop added that because of Jesus’ Good News, there is no cause for despair as we face the crosses, trials and challenges of life.

He concluded with the wish that the news of the resurrection reach to all – that they may share our Easter joy, come to meet the Risen Christ and know the peace that only he can give.

Paschal Triduum

Bishop Siegel celebrated the Masses and Good Friday Service of the Paschal Triduum at St. Benedict Cathedral. He also celebrated Mass during the Day on Holy Thursday – April 18 – at Wasbash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.

During the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening, he washed the feet of several attendees to the Mass, commemorating Jesus washing the apostles’ feet during the Last Supper. On Good Friday, he and Bishop-emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger venerated the Cross as the faithful in attendance joined them in veneration.

As noted above, he welcomes Elect and Candidates into full communion with the Church during the Mass of the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night.

Meet those we have welcomed into the Church

Special to The Message

Following is the list of those we welcomed into the Church during Easter Vigil Masses across the Diocese of Evansville. Neophytes received the sacraments of Baptism, First Communion and Confirmation. Those who have come into Full Communion received the sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation. Welcome all!

East Deanery

Christ the King, Ferdinand

Neophytes – Adrienne Hill, Garrett Hill, Gracie Ridenour

Those who have come into Full Communion – Erica Gaines

Divine Mercy, St. Anthony

Neophytes – Barbara Schwartz

Those who have come into Full Communion – Kendra Wineinger

Holy Family, Jasper

Those who have come into Full Communion – Susan Stout, Vikki Trout

St. Bernard, Rockport

Neophytes – Jeramiah Birchler, Lillian Grace Birchler, Christopher Douglas

Those who have come into Full Communion – Ayden Birchler

St. Francis of Assisi, Dale

Neophytes – Quentin Kast

Those who have come into Full Communion – Kristin Balbach

St. Isidore, Celestine

Neophytes – Jennifer Abourobea, Mackenzie Zehr

Those who have come into Full Communion – Alicia Clark, Justin Kahle

St. Joseph, Jasper

Neophytes – Lillian Hanshaw , Rodney Henry

St. Mary, Ireland

Those who have come into Full Communion – Jerry Himsel, Ron Himsel

North Deanery

Our Lady of Hope, Washington

Neophytes – Amy Brim , Jeremy Brown , Lily Haburne , Brandon Sheley, Aleey Stiles , Crystal Stiles, Monika Stiles, Kevin Velasquez, Yarely Velasquez, Jarumi Velasquez

Those who have come into Full Communion- – Christopher Garcia- Melgar , Favian Hernandez- Sandoval, Victor Hernandez- Sandoval , Juan Josue Martinez , Antonio Mora, Nathalia Ricon- Mora , Fernando Sanchez- Bautista , Natalia Sanchez- Bautista, Julio Sanchez- Espinosa , Maria Sandoval , Francisco Santos- Mora, Lisset Santos- Mora , Brandon Velasquez, Jaime Villatoro

St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes

Neophytes – Gregory Allen Goodman, Tracy Phegley, Avi Strange, Chris Strange, Janet West

Those who have come into Full Communion – Malinda Sue Lavely, Lynn TredwaySt. Mary, Sullivan

Neophytes – Ashlee Bingham, Draven Power

St. Peter, Montgomery

Those who have come into Full Communion – Sally Doyle

South Deanery

St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville

Neophytes – Michael Briddell (Second Grade, baptism only), Nathan Briddell (age 6, baptism only), Tatiana Czajkowski, Randall Miller, Marshall Schmidt (Second Grade, baptism only), Hunter Schmidt.

Those who have come into Full Communion – Matthew Rienzo, Olivia Sams, Suzanne Stilin

Annunciation of the Lord, Evansville

Neophytes – Christopher Miller, William Shirley, Stacey Shirley

Those who have come into Full Communion – Cherie Johnson

Good Shepherd, Evansville

Neophytes – Coby Osborne, Mark Robbins

Those who have come into Full Communion – Zachary Cox, John Holmes

Holy Redeemer, Evansville

Neophytes – Mindy Lee Hillenbrand, Adalynn Renee Schofield, Christopher Robert Wargel

Those who have come into Full Communion – Kylee Rose Day, Logan Bradley Day, Ashley Ann DeArmond, Amy Marie Scherrer, Tiffany June Stallings, Angela Marie Vowels

Holy Rosary, Evansville

Neophytes – Erica Esche, Cohen Havill, Norah Havill, Adianna Miller, Christian Pineda, Allen Ramirez Perez, Bradley Ramirez Perez, Darinel Ramirez, Diego Roblero, Rosely Roblero, Jr., Litzy Varges, Gail Zehner

Those who have come into Full Communion – Edgar Gallegos, Eric Gallegos, Emi Garau, Maria Gomez, Margo Martin, Sarah Mota, Leonelda Perez Hernandez, Angel Roblero Masariegos, Jesse Pruden, Edith Recinos, Gabriel Salazar, Alan Wilbur

Resurrection, Evansville

Neophytes – Sandy Ambrose, Jamie Davison, Jerome Degbe, Liv Wight

Those who have come into Full Communion – Paige Ambrose, Meghan Staats

St. Boniface, Evansville

Neophytes – Mica Fisher, Cameron Fulkerson, Casey Kick, Jase Kisner, Teresa Timmons, Tabatha Wargel, Miho Wichman

Those who have come into Full Communion – Alexander Johnson, Isaac Kisner, Zane Kisner, Alissa Sanders, Geneva Stroud, Ellie Turner, Nolan Weber

St. John the Baptist, Newburgh

Neophytes – Hope Barthel, Amber Cannon, Tood Mahooty, Jordan Tillman

Those who have come into Full Communion – Tyler Myers, Michelle Elizabeth Parks, Michael Wayne Parks, Allie Rogers

St. John the Evangelist, Daylight

Neophytes – Winona Liley

Those who have come into Full Communion – Jennifer Bosse, Charles Murphy, Kendall Pilcher

Sts. Mary & John, Evansville

Neophytes – Le’Aundrea Baltzell, Romero Baltzell, Trent Johnston

Those who have come into Full Communion – Melissa Goebel, Tracie Jones, Donna Laymon

West Deanery

Corpus Christi, Evansville

Neophytes – Stephen Pritchett

Those who have come into Full Communion – Katie Feller, Keith DeFrees

Holy Cross, Fort Branch

Neophytes – Natalie Winters

Those who have come into Full Communion – Lisa Dunkel, Kathryn McGregor, Rachel Wallace, Matthew Weisheit

St. Francis Xavier, Poseyville, and St. Wendel, St. Wendel

Neophytes – Brittany Binder, Michael Hall, Allie Norrington

Those who have come into Full Communion – Jim Ladley, Mark Peach, Rachael Rheinlander, Stephanie Schoolfield, Mary Whelan

St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County

Neophytes – Amy Brown, Carrie Brown

Those who have come into Full Communion – Jamie Blythe, Jennifer Gibbs, Bryan Roemke

St. Philip, Posey County

Neophytes – Cory Stevens

Those who have come into Full Communion – Matthew Anderson, Robert Sanders

Sts. Peter & Paul, Haubstadt

Neophytes – Jeff Church, Kaylee Shaw

Those who have come into Full Communion – Alicia Schwiersch, Brooke Besing, Chris Allen, Jacob Dillbeck, Paula Naas, Sarah Deal, Wayne Stunkel, Crystal McCarty