Divine Mercy Service Schedule 2019

By The Message Staff

Editor’s Note: The listings for Divine Mercy Sunday published in The Message on April 12 included some parishes’ regular weekend Mass schedules. The list below includes only those services for the observance of Divine Mercy Sunday. It does not include regular weekend Masses.

Following is a schedule of Divine Mercy services set for April 28. Please contact parish offices directly for information from parishes you don’t see listed here. All times listed are local times.

NORTH DEANERY

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Vincennes:

Divine Mercy Sunday — Mass at 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH DEANERY

St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh

Divine Mercy Sunday — Service at 3 p.m., with Benediction and Adoration

EAST DEANERY

Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Schnellville:

Divine Mercy Sunday — Confession at 2 p.m., Service at 3 p.m., pre-service Rosary approximately 20 minutes before service time; testimonies and dinner to immediately follow in the Schnellville Community Club

St. Bernard Parish, Rockport:

Divine Mercy Sunday — Service at 1 p.m.

WEST DEANERY

Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch:

Divine Mercy Sunday — Service at 3 p.m., includes Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction, and Litany of Divine Mercy

Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville:

Divine Mercy Sunday — 2:30 p.m., confessions available