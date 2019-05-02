Around The Diocese For May 3

Happy Birthday!

Deacon James King of Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand celebrates his birthday on May 8.

Father Christopher Droste, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony, celebrates his birthday on May 10.

Father Simon Natha, associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes, and St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell, celebrates his birthday on May 12.

Joseph Munning, parish catechetical leader at Holy Family Parish, Jasper, celebrates his birthday on May 12.

Father Bob Nemergut, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on May 13.

Deacon Jose Garrido of Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville, celebrates his birthday on May 13.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Tony Ernst, Dean of the West Deanery and pastor of St. James, Haubstadt, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt, and Holy Cross, Fort Branch, was ordained to the priesthood on May 9, 1998.

Deacon Richard Preske, retired, was ordained on May 9, 1981.

Father David Martin, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 1976.