Bulletin Board For May 3

General Interest

Kindness Campaign, deadline to register is May 15; help the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph spread kindness and continue their ministry; cost $50 to send one custom card a month for a year to anyone you wish; sign-up by May 15 for cards to start in June; contact Carol Braden-Clarke at 270-229-2008 or carol.braden-clarke@maplemount.org.

Bikers, Brunch and Blessing, 10:15 a.m., May 5, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; all motorcycle riders invited; blessing and prayer for safety on the road; a special memento will be given; no cost; reduced brunch rate of $15.25 if pre-registered.

Abbey Caskets Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 5, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad; celebrating 20 years in business; view handcrafted caskets and cremation urns; ask questions; enjoy refreshments; special open house discount available; call 800-987-7380 for more information.

Monte Cassino May Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Highway 62, St. Meinrad; pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother, with different speakers and topics each Sunday; public invited; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

“Drawing the World” Art Exhibit, through May 12, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; featuring Evansville artist and USI professor Kathryn Waters; exhibit includes landscapes, archetypal American scenes and still life; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401.

Father Ray Brenner’s Golden Jubilee Celebration, 3 p.m., May 19, St. Joseph, Jasper; Father Brenner was ordained on May 17, 1969; he now serves as pastor of St. Joseph, Jasper and Dean of the East Deanery; all invited to celebrate at his Golden Jubilee Mass; a reception will follow.

Book Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., May 18 and 12-1 p.m., May 19, Christ the King School Gym, Evansville; best sellers, romance, holiday, children, cookbooks and more; used hardbacks $1; used paperbacks 50 cents; proceeds benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Bible Bingo Comedy Show, 7-9 p.m., May 19, Astra Theatre, Jasper; interactive comedy show where the audience plays bingo and partakes in discussions about Adam and Eve to modern sins; all welcome; buy tickets at www.saintjohnboscoyouthministry.eventbrite.com; call St. John Bosco Youth Ministry at 812-481-2442.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

WIAH 103.5 FM Needs Volunteers; the Relevant Radio affiliate has served the Evansville-area with Catholic-based programming for more than two years; skills needed include production and scheduling of underwriting announcements, programming automation computer and website development; call 812-459-4691 or visit www.wiahradio.org.

Dinners

Mother’s Day Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 12, O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; seating times are 9:30-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.; walk-ins welcome; $24/adults, $22 seniors 55-older, $13.50 kids 4-11; buy tickets online at events.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-4285.

Mother’s Day Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., May 12, Haubstadt Knights of St. John, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken with fixings and desserts; adult $10; child $5; dine in or carry-out available.

Fundraisers

Knights of Columbus Council 565 Home Decor Sale, 7 a.m.-Noon, May 4, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Gym, Evansville; miscellaneous household items and decor; proceeds benefit Life Choices Maternity and Youth Home and All Saints Parish Center of Family Life.

St. Wendel Men's Club 12th Annual Grillin’ and Chillin’ Outdoor Party, June 1, St. Wendel, Evansville; 5K run, Kids Dash and walk registration 6-7:30 a.m.; food includes smoked chicken, German bologna and soft serve ice cream; cruise-in registration 3-7 p.m.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“Exploring the Psalms: An Introduction to the Psalms as the Bread and Butter of Christian Prayer in the Liturgy of Hours,” 6-7:30 p.m., May 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Twilight Retreat presented by Father Ray Clark and Deacon Ken Bennett; cost $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

“Power of Prayer,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 11, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; 8 a.m. Mass optional; become a prayer warrior instead of a prayer worrier; based off the movie “War Room;” no registration fee; free-will offering for lunch; all ages welcome; viewing of “War Room” at 7 p.m. May 10; call 812-639-5342 with questions.

Gennesaret Retreat, May 24-26, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; designed for persons whose medical conditions would otherwise hinder them from attending a weekend overnight retreat; offered by the Diocese of Owensboro; to support this ministry or attend, call Tom or Amy Payne at 270-316-0403.

Yarn Spinning, May 31-June 2, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting; all skills welcome; $180 for two nights; $90 for one night; $25 for commuters; to register, call 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Taize Prayer, 7-8 p.m., May 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; free to attend; all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Vocations

Monastic Experience: Discernment — Seriously, What Are You Listening For?, 7 p.m. May 17 - noon May 19, Sisters of St. Benedict, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; weekend retreat to learn about life as a Benedictine Sister; no cost; includes meals and private room; for more information, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocation@thedome.org or call 812-367-1411, ext. 2830.

Workshops

“Reasons to Believe” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., second Thursday monthly, starts May 9 (no July class), Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Focus on Faith class to read and discuss “Reasons to Believe: How to Understand, Explain and Defend the Catholic Faith,” by Scott Hahn; $20/per class, includes lunch; call 270-229-0206 to register.

Contemplative Photography, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 11, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; “Contemplative Photography: Seeing with the Eye of the Heart;” facilitator Michele Gates; cost $25, includes lunch; all skill levels welcome; bring digital camera or smartphone; register by phone at 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Henri Nouwen Book Study with Sisters of Providence, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., May 11, 18 and 25, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Henri Nouwen’s book, “With Open Hands,” provides more understanding to prayer, silence, acceptance, hope and compassion; Nouwen was a Dutch Catholic priest and author; cost $45, includes the book; registration deadline May 6; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Youth and Young Adults

Coast into 4-H STEM, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 29, Holiday World, Santa Claus; youth grades 6-12 explore science, technology, engineering and math concepts and how it all comes together to create the theme park; cost $20; also plan to bring $10-15 for lunch; preregistration and payment due May 22; email maycm@purdue.edu.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.