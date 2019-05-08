Around The Diocese For May 10

By

Around the Diocese for May 10

Happy Birthday!

Father Donald Dilger, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville and columnist for The Message, celebrates his birthday on May 18.

Bonnie Meadows, parish catechetical leader at Precious Blood Parish, Jasper, celebrates her birthday on May 19.

Father Gary Kaiser, pastor of Precious Blood Parish in Jasper, celebrates his birthday on May 20.

Happy Anniversary!

Deacon David Franklin, retired, was ordained on May 15, 1977.

Deacon Richard Grannan, retired, was ordained on May 15, 1977.

Deacon Francis Hillenbrand, retired, was ordained on May 15, 1977.

Deacon Joseph Seibert of St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh, was ordained on May 15, 1977.

Father Raymond Brenner, Dean of East Deanery and pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, was ordained to the priesthood on May 17, 1969. Happy 50th Anniversary Father Ray!

Father James Koressel, pastor of St. Peter Parish in Montgomery, was ordained to the priesthood on May 17, 1969. Happy 50th Anniversary Father Jim!

Reitz Memorial names Lee Auker Interim Head Girls Basketball Coach

Lee Auker has been named the Interim Head Girls Basketball Coach at Reitz Memorial High School, effective immediately.

Auker joined the Memorial Staff in 2017 and currently serves as the school’s Maintenance Manager. He has served as the JV Head Coach and Varsity Assistant Coach for the past five years.

“Interim Coach Lee Auker reinforces the history instituted by the five previous head girls basketball coaches at Memorial. He has the knowledge and enthusiasm to take the program to the next level. Coach Auker’s dedication is second to none, and will make a very smooth transition,” says retiring Head Coach, Bruce Dockery.

Auker has already demonstrated a commitment to the Reitz Memorial mission and community, and we appreciate his continued support as Interim Head Coach during this time of transition.