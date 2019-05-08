Bulletin Board For May 10

General Interest

Tours of Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays in May and October, St. Boniface, Evansville; grotto is located under St. Boniface Church; tours given after Sunday Mass; 7:30 a.m. Saturday Mass in the grotto weekly; private tours available; call Bob Koressel at 812-625-0035.

“Drawing the World” Art Exhibit, through May 12, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; featuring Evansville artist and USI professor Kathryn Waters; exhibit includes landscapes, archetypal American scenes and still life; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401.

Kindness Campaign, deadline to register is May 15; help the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph spread kindness and continue their ministry; cost $50 to send one custom card a month for a year to anyone you wish; contact Carol Braden-Clarke at 270-229-2008 or carol.braden-clarke@maplemount.org.

Father Ray Brenner’s Golden Jubilee Celebration, 3 p.m., May 19, St. Joseph, Jasper; Father Brenner was ordained on May 17, 1969; he now serves as pastor of St. Joseph, Jasper and Dean of the East Deanery; all invited to celebrate at his Golden Jubilee Mass; a reception will follow.

Book Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., May 18 and 12-1 p.m., May 19, Christ the King School Gym, Evansville; best sellers, romance, holiday, children, cookbooks and more; used hardbacks $1; used paperbacks 50 cents; proceeds benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Bible Bingo Comedy Show, 7-9 p.m., May 19, Astra Theatre, Jasper; interactive comedy show where the audience plays bingo and partakes in discussions about Adam and Eve to modern sins; all welcome; buy tickets at www.saintjohnboscoyouthministry.eventbrite.com; call St. John Bosco Youth Ministry at 812-481-2442.

LYRA Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., May 22, St. Joseph, Jasper; Russian vocal ensemble will perform a concert of Russian sacred music and folk songs; public invited; no admission fee, free-will offering accepted.

Monte Cassino May Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Highway 62, St. Meinrad; pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother, with different speakers and topics each Sunday; public invited; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

WIAH 103.5 FM Needs Volunteers; the Relevant Radio affiliate has served the Evansville-area with Catholic-based programming for more than two years; skills needed include production and scheduling of underwriting announcements, programming automation computer and website development; call 812-459-4691 or visit www.wiahradio.org.

Dinners

Mother’s Day Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., May 12, Knights of St. John 282 Knights Home, Wadesville; fried chicken dinner and dessert; hosted by St. Wendel Knights of St. John 282; drive-thru or carry-out; contact Mark Elpers at 812-457-9717 with questions.

Mother’s Day Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 12, O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; seating times are 9:30-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.; walk-ins welcome; $24/adults, $22 seniors 55-older, $13.50 kids 4-11; buy tickets online at events.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-4285.

Mother’s Day Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., May 12, Haubstadt Knights of St. John, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken with fixings and desserts; adult $10; child $5; dine in or carry-out available.

Fundraisers

St. Wendel Men's Club 12th Annual Grillin’ and Chillin’ Outdoor Party, June 1, St. Wendel, St. Wendel; 5K run, Kids Dash and walk registration 6-7:30 a.m.; food includes smoked chicken, German bologna and soft serve ice cream; cruise-in registration 3-7 p.m.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“Power of Prayer,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 11, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; 8 a.m. Mass optional; become a prayer warrior instead of a prayer worrier; based off the movie “War Room;” no registration fee; free-will offering for lunch; all ages welcome; viewing of “War Room” at 7 p.m. May 10; call 812-639-5342 with questions.

Gennesaret Retreat, May 24-26, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; designed for persons whose medical conditions would otherwise hinder them from attending a weekend overnight retreat; offered by the Diocese of Owensboro; to support this ministry or attend, call Tom or Amy Payne at 270-316-0403.

Yarn Spinning, May 31-June 2, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting; all skills welcome; $180 for two nights; $90 for one night; $25 for commuters; to register, call 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Taize Prayer, 7-8 p.m., May 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; free to attend; all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Vocations

Monastic Experience: Discernment — Seriously, What Are You Listening For?, 7 p.m. May 17 - noon May 19, Sisters of St. Benedict, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; weekend retreat to learn about life as a Benedictine Sister; no cost; includes meals and private room; for more information, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at vocation@thedome.org or call 812-367-1411, ext. 2830.

Become a Providence Associate of the Sisters of Providence, application deadline May 31, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Providence Associates are women and men of faith 18 and older who are being called to create a more just and hope-filled world; learn more at www.ProvidenceAssociates.org, or call Sister Sue Paweski at 312-909-7492.

Workshops

Contemplative Photography, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 11, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; “Contemplative Photography: Seeing with the Eye of the Heart;” facilitator Michele Gates; cost $25, includes lunch; all skill levels welcome; bring digital camera or smartphone; register by phone at 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Cincinnati Men’s Conference, 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., June 15, St. Maximilian Kolbe, Liberty Township, Ohio; 2019 theme is “Being a Family Man!;” featured speakers are MLB Coach Rich Donnelly, NFL Alumnus and Super Bowl Champ Matt Birk, and host of Plating Grace Father Leo Patalinghug; all welcome; purchase tickets online at www.CincinnatiMensConference.com.

Youth and Young Adults

Coast into 4-H STEM, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 29, Holiday World, Santa Claus; youth grades 6-12 explore science, technology, engineering and math concepts and how it all comes together to create the theme park; cost $20; also plan to bring $10-15 for lunch; preregistration and payment due May 22; email maycm@purdue.edu.

Picnic with the Bishop, 4:30 p.m., May 30, St. John, Daylight; anyone in high school or older welcome; Mass, presentations by priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay church ministers; supper and fellowship; contact your parish office or email vocations@evdio.org to make reservations by May 24.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.