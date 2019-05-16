Around The Diocese For May 17

By

Around the Diocese for May 17

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Thomas Evans of St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon, celebrates his birthday on May 22.

Elaine Pepmeier, parish catechetical leader at St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell, celebrates her birthday on May 23.

Vickie Wannemuehler, principal of St. Matthew School, Mount Vernon, celebrates her birthday on May 26.

Deacon Michael Morris, deacon of prison ministry in Carlisle, celebrates his birthday on May 28.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Frank Renner, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City, and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg, was ordained to the priesthood on May 22, 1981.

Father John Schipp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1964.

Father Ted Tempel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1964.

Deacon Wayne Hoy of St. Boniface Parish, Evansville, was ordained on May 24, 1980.

Father Claude “Dusty” Burns, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville, and St. Philip Parish, Posey County, was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 2002.

Father Paul Ferguson, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington, was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 2002.

Father Crispine Adongo, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Dale, was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 2012.

Father Tim Tenbarge, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1973.

Father Kenneth Betz, senior associate pastor of St. James Parish, Haubstadt, was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1965.

Father Ralph Schipp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1965.

Welcome!

St. John the Evangelist Parish in Loogootee has provided The Message with the names of those who came into Full Communion with the Church during its April 20 Easter Vigil Mass. They include Neophytes Jerry Lee, Clayton Shake, and Justin Wilcoxen; and those who came into Full Communion Ryan Letherman and George Nonte. Congratulations and welcome!