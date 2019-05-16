Bulletin Board For May 17

By

General Interest

Tours of Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays in May and October, St. Boniface, Evansville; grotto is located under St. Boniface Church; tours given after Sunday Mass; 7:30 a.m. Saturday Mass in the grotto weekly; private tours available; call Bob Koressel at 812-625-0035.

Monte Cassino May Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Sundays in May, Monte Cassino Shrine, one mile east of St. Meinrad Archabbey on State Highway 62, St. Meinrad; pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother, with different speakers and topics each Sunday; public invited; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Sundays at the Woods: Farm Tour at White Violet Center, 2-4 p.m., May 19, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; learn about sustainable farming; the center includes herd of alpacas, 5-acre USDA certified organic garden, orchards and Farm Store; no cost, donations welcome; learn more at events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2932.

Book Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., May 18 and 12-1 p.m., May 19, Christ the King School Gym, Evansville; best sellers, romance, holiday, children, cookbooks and more; used hardbacks $1; used paperbacks 50 cents; proceeds benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Father Ray Brenner’s Golden Jubilee Celebration, 3 p.m., May 19, St. Joseph, Jasper; Father Brenner was ordained on May 17, 1969; he now serves as pastor of St. Joseph, Jasper and Dean of the East Deanery; all are invited to celebrate at his Golden Jubilee Mass; a reception will follow.

Bible Bingo Comedy Show, 7-9 p.m., May 19, Astra Theatre, Jasper; interactive comedy show where the audience plays bingo and partakes in discussions about Adam and Eve to modern sins; all welcome; buy tickets at www.saintjohnboscoyouthministry.eventbrite.com; call St. John Bosco Youth Ministry at 812-481-2442.

LYRA Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., May 22, St. Joseph, Jasper; Russian a cappella vocal ensemble will perform a concert of Russian sacred music and folk songs; public invited; no admission fee, free-will offering accepted.

St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Annual Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., May 27, Mausoleum Chapel, Evansville; remember the gift of service all the deceased veterans have given to us and to our country.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

WIAH 103.5 FM Needs Volunteers; the Relevant Radio affiliate has served the Evansville-area with Catholic-based programming for more than two years; skills needed include production and scheduling of underwriting announcements, programming automation computer and website development; call 812-459-4691 or visit www.wiahradio.org.

Dinners

End-of-Life Bereavement Care Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., June 7, Linda E. White Hospice House, Deaconess Mid-Town campus, Evansville; professionals lunch and learn with special guest author Gary Roe; cost $10/person; hosted by Deaconess VNA Hospice; register online at deaconess.com/GaryRoeLunchandLearn or by phone at 812-549-4382.

Dinner and Conversation: Grief and Loss,6:30-8 p.m., June 7, Linda E. White Hospice House, Deaconess Mid-Town campus, Evansville; dinner for those experiencing loss with special guest author Gary Roe; theme is “Joy Comes in the Morning;” cost $5/person; hosted by Deaconess VNA Hospice; register at deaconess.com/GaryRoeDinner or call 812-549-4382.

Fundraisers

St. Wendel Men's Club 12th Annual Grillin’ and Chillin’ Outdoor Party, June 1, St. Wendel, St. Wendel; 5K run, Kids Dash and walk registration 6-7:30 a.m.; food includes smoked chicken, German bologna and soft serve ice cream; cruise-in registration 3-7 p.m.

Health

Living with Alzheimer’s/Dementia: For Care Partners — Early Stages, 5-7:30 p.m., May 23, The Alzheimer's Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Evansville; answers to questions that arise in the early stage; donations welcome; registration required; call 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org/crf to register.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

Gennesaret Retreat, May 24-26, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; designed for persons whose medical conditions would otherwise hinder them from attending a weekend overnight retreat; offered by the Diocese of Owensboro; to support this ministry or attend, call Tom or Amy Payne at 270-316-0403.

Yarn Spinning, May 31-June 2, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting; all skills welcome; $180 for two nights; $90 for one night; $25 for commuters; to register, call 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Quiet Time with God and Self, June 2-8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; begins with a social at 7 p.m. June 2 and ends after breakfast on June 8; contemplative week to feed your faith through prayer, reflection and quiet time to be with God; $450 Directed Retreat includes spiritual direction, room and meals; $275 Silent Retreat includes room and meals; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Vocations

Become a Providence Associate of the Sisters of Providence, application deadline May 31, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Providence Associates are women and men of faith 18 and older who are being called to create a more just and hope-filled world; learn more at www.ProvidenceAssociates.org, or call Sister Sue Paweski at 312-909-7492.

Dominican Sisters of Peace Mission Immersion Retreat, 12 p.m., June 1 through 1 p.m., June 5, Congregation Lake House, Blacklick, Ohio; women age 18-45 live, pray and study with Sisters and serve at local community agencies to get a realistic view of ministry life; Dominican Sisters of Peace is a congregation of vowed Catholic religious women; free, includes lodging and meals; register at www.oppeace.org, or call 570-336-3991.

Workshops

Cincinnati Men’s Conference, 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., June 15, St. Maximilian Kolbe, Liberty Township, Ohio; 2019 theme is “Being a Family Man!;” featured speakers are MLB Coach Rich Donnelly, NFL Alumnus and Super Bowl Champ Matt Birk, and host of Plating Grace Father Leo Patalinghug; all welcome; purchase tickets online at CincinnatiMensConference.com.

Youth and Young Adults

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Coast into 4-H STEM, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 29, Holiday World, Santa Claus; youth grades 6-12 explore science, technology, engineering and math concepts and how it all comes together to create the theme park; cost $20; also plan to bring $10-15 for lunch; preregistration and payment due May 22; email maycm@purdue.edu.

Picnic with the Bishop, 4:30 p.m., May 30, St. John, Daylight; anyone in high school or older welcome; Mass, presentations by priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay church ministers; supper and fellowship; contact your parish office or email vocations@evdio.org to make reservations by May 24.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Camp Marian, June 10-12, hosted by Sisters of St. Benedict, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; girls who just completed grades 5-6; activities include crafts, swimming, archery; sleep in tents on monastery grounds; pray and learn about influential Benedictine saints; cost $45; email Sister Jill at jreuber@thedome.com.