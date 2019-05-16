Bishop Announces New Pastoral Assignments

By The Message Staff

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel has announced new pastoral assignments across the Diocese of Evansville. Bishop Siegel:

Appointed Rev. Sudhakar Bhastati Administrator of St. Peter Parish, Montgomery, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Claude “Dusty” Burns Pastor of St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon, while continuing as Pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville, and St. Philip Parish, Posey County, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Christopher Droste Pastor of St. James Parish, Haubstadt, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Haubstadt, and Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Anthony Ernst Administrator of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes, and St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. John Pfister Administrator of St. Mary Parish, Sullivan, and St. Joan of Arc Parish, Jasonville, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Jerry Pratt Administrator of Resurrection Parish, Evansville, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Jeff Read Pastor of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Celestine, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Homero Rodriguez part-time Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, and St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Eugene Schmitt Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Tyler Tenbarge part-time Parochial Vicar of St Philip Parish, Posey County, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville, and St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon, while continuing as Chaplain and Director of the Father Deydier House of Discernment, effective June 26.

Appointed Rev. Ambrose Wanyonyi Parochial Vicar of St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh, effective June 26.

Appointed Deacon Martin Estrada Parochial Vicar of Holy Rosary Parish, Evanville, effective June 26, following his Ordination to the priesthood.

Appointed Deacon Luke Hassler Parochial Vicar of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Haubstadt, St. James Parish, Haubstadt, and Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch, effective June 26, following his Ordination to the priesthood.

Appointed Deacon Juan Ramirez Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington, effective June 26, following his Ordination to the priesthood.

Appointed Deacon Andrew Thomas Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, effective June 26, following his Ordination to the priesthood.

Appointed Rev. Jose Thomas Parochial Vicar of St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon, St. Philip Parish, Posey County and Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville, effective June 26. Rev. Jose comes to the Diocese of Evansville from the Diocese of Imphal in India. He has served the past four years in the Diocese of Camden in New Jersey.

Appointed Janie Kempf Pastoral Life Coordinator of Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony, effective June 26. A priest Sacramental Moderator who has the faculties of a pastor will be appointed in conjunction with the effective date of this appointment.