Evansville Hosts Daughters Of Isabella State Convention

By Special To The Message

Bishop Siegel joins members of Assumption Circle #144 of the Daughters of Isabella for a photo. Submitted photo.

The Daughters of Isabella's 77th Indiana State Convention was held at the Tropicana Hotel in Evansville in late April. Host Circles were Our Lady of Lourdes Circle #157, Princeton; Haubstadt Circle #151, Haubstadt; and Assumption Circle #144, Evansville. One hundred ten Daughters of Isabella members from across Indiana attended.

State Officers for the next two years were elected. Mary Seibert of Nativity Circle #710 in Tell City was elected State Regent.

Members had time to tour the beautiful Reitz Home, walk the riverfront to the Evansville Museum or enjoy other Evansville attractions as they renewed statewide friendships.

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel joined the Daughters for their April 27 banquet.

Assumption Circle #144 meets at the St. Benedict Cathedral Parish House in Evansville at 5 p.m. Central Time on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. All adult Catholic ladies are welcome to attend and participate in the Daughters’ work to support our diocese.