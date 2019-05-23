Thanks Be To God!

By Deacon Juan Ramirez

Thanks be to God!

Probably you will be reading this paragraph a day before my Priesthood Ordination.

Please say a short prayer for me. I am very happy and excited about my Priesthood Ordination; it has been something I always wanted to do in my life. Since I was seven years old, I felt God calling me to be a priest; but I was not sure about what that meant.

In 2003, I came to the United States to reunite with my family. I came to Chicago and worked three years for UPS. After those three years, I entered the Seminary. Since 2007, I have journeyed towards May 25, 2019, and my ordination to the Priesthood of Jesus Christ. “This is the day the Lord has made; let us be glad Alleluia.” I am very blessed to receive this gift from God in my life.

As disciples of Christ, we are called to give our gifts and talents away for the service of others. I pray to God that He will give me a happy Priesthood, full of His mercy, love, hope and peace. I know that God is giving me the gift of Priesthood – not to keep it to myself, but to give it away to the People of God in service.

I am very blessed for serving at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington as a seminarian, as a Deacon and soon as a Priest. Thank you very much to all those who have been involved in my formation, and all who have supported me in this journey. I want to thank my parents, Luis Ramirez and Cristina Torres, my sisters, and all my family and friends for all their support.

I pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe to protect me and always watch over me in my priestly ministry. And finally let me tell you something: GOD IS GOOD!

God loves you, and May God bless you always.