Around The Diocese For May 31

By

Happy Birthday!

Deacon William Keller celebrates his birthday on June 5.

Deacon Mark Wade of St. Joseph Parish, Princeton, and St. Bernard Parish, Snake Run, celebrates his birthday on June 5,

Mary Kaye Falcony, assistant director of catechesis, celebrates her birthday on June 5.

Father Bernie Etienne, diocesan vicar general and pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville, celebrates his birthday on June 9.

Father Frank Renner, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City, and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg, celebrates his birthday on June 9.

Darlene Quinlin, assistant principal of Mater Dei High School, Evansville, celebrates her birthday on June 10.

Happy Anniversary!

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel was ordained to the priesthood on June 4, 1988.

Father Bernie Etienne, diocesan vicar general and pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1993.

Father Zach Etienne, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 2004.

Benedictine Father Godfrey Mullen, rector of St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1994.

Father Jason Gries, pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 2004.

Father Henry Kuykendall, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on June 6, 1986.

Father Ryan Hilderbrand, pastor of St. Mary Parish, Huntingburg, was ordained to the priesthood on June 6, 2009.

Father Tom Kessler, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh, was ordained to the priesthood on June 7, 1975.

Father Christopher Droste, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony, was ordained to the priesthood on June 8, 2013.

Father Tyler Tenbarge, diocesan associate director of vocations, chaplain and director, Father Deydier House of Discernment and parochial vicar of St. Boniface Parish, Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 2016.

Father Ambrose Wanyonyi, associate pastor of St. James Parish, Haubstadt, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt, and Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch, was ordained to the priesthood on June 11, 2016.

Holy Redeemer School gets Upgrade grant

Holy Redeemer School has received Upgrade in Schools grant. Upgrade is an initiative of the Welborn Baptist Foundation. Upgrade equips and inspires simple lifestyle choices that have lasting health benefits

The school will use the grant to provide nutrition and physical-activity opportunities throughout the school day to help students win in the classroom. Holy Redeemer Wellness Coordinator Roseann Wilson, the school’s Physical Education & Health instructor, collaborating with the school’s principal and wellness council, will lead this effort.

Upgrade Schools in the tristate embrace programs and activities like vegetable taste testing, walking programs, enhanced physical education, Minds in Motion™, Farm to School, active recess, healthy food and beverage availability, and classroom brain boosters.

Charities groundbreaking is June 3

At 10 a.m. CDT on June 3, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville will hold the formal groundbreaking for its future home at 600 Herndon Drive (the corner of Herndon Drive and Stringtown Road) on Evansville’s north side. All are welcome.