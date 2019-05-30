Bulletin Board For May 31

General Interest

Diamond Jubilee Celebration for Father Don Dilger, Noon, June 2, Sts. Mary and John, Evansville; 2-5 p.m. reception at Catholic Center (formerly Magister Noster Latin School), 4200 N. Kentucky Ave.; Father Dilger was ordained in 1959; he is retired, but continues to teach, assist parishes, celebrate Latin Mass and writes a weekly column on Sunday Scriptures for The Message; RSVP for the reception with the number of people attending by email thendahl@gmail.com or by text to 812-455-9743.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish Yard Sale, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., June 7-8, St. Joseph Parish Center, Dale; lots of bargains and authentic Mexican food.

Holy Redeemer Kickball Tournament, June 22; $125/team, minimum 8 players; register online at www.holyredeemerchurch.org.

Open House to Celebrate Father Jim Sauer, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., June 23, St. Matthew gymnasium, Mount Vernon; Father Jim will retire after serving 42 years and 14 parishes with the Diocese of Evansville; stop by to wish him well; RSVP to help organizers plan for attendance; call 812-838-2535 or email dmay@evdio.org.

Art Exhibit featuring Roy Ruiz Clayton, through June 29, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; “The Glory of Saints” by Roy Ruiz Clayton, self-taught artist from California; non-traditional art always about people with an explosion of colors, styles and mediums; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Kindness Campaign; help the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph spread kindness and continue their ministry; cost $50 to send one custom card a month for a year to anyone you wish; cards will begin the month following signup; contact Carol Braden-Clarke at 270-229-2008 or carol.braden-clarke@maplemount.org.

Dinners

June Dinner at St. Rupert, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 9, St. Rupert, Red Brush; fried chicken or grilled pork chops with dumplings and all the fixings; carry-out available; $10 adults, $4 children.

Dinner with author Jane Knuth, 6-8 p.m., June 28, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; dinner with the author of “Thrift Store Saints;” high school age and older; dinner includes lasagna, salad and fixings; cost $12; sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul Sociey, St. John Daylight Conference and St. Anne’s Altar Society; reservations required; call Karen at 812-204-1488 or email karm717@gmail.com.

Fundraiser

St. Wendel Men's Club 12th Annual Grillin’ and Chillin’ Outdoor Party, June 1, St. Wendel, St. Wendel; 5K run, Kids Dash and walk registration 6-7:30 a.m.; food includes smoked chicken, German bologna and soft serve ice cream; cruise-in registration 3-7 p.m.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Spiritual Growth

Quiet Time with God and Self, June 2-8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; begins with a social at 7 p.m. June 2 and ends after breakfast on June 8; contemplative week to feed your faith through prayer, reflection and quiet time to be with God; $450 Directed Retreat includes spiritual direction, room and meals; $275 Silent Retreat includes room and meals; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Special Pentecost Mass of Healing, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. praise and worship, followed by Mass, June 9, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; celebrant Father Noel Mueller; food and fellowship following Mass; prayer for those in need; for more information, call Donna Todd at 813-719-0908 or John Bennett 812-639-7055.

Taize Prayer Gathering., 7-8 p.m., June 11, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Introduction to White House Jesuit Retreat, 5-7 p.m., June 24, Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Evansville; 30-minute talk by Jesuit Father Anthony Wieck, followed by information about the White House retreat and Q & A; mid-year booster for current White House retreatants; opportunity to introduce others in Evansville region to the White House Jesuit retreat experience; $5 suggested donation for pizza and beverages; register at www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org.

Support

End-of-Life Bereavement Care Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., June 7, Linda E. White Hospice House, Deaconess Mid-Town campus, Evansville; professionals lunch and learn with special guest author Gary Roe; cost $10/person; hosted by Deaconess VNA Hospice; register online at www.deaconess.com/GaryRoeLunchandLearn or by phone at 812-549-4382.

Dinner and Conversation: Grief and Loss,6:30-8 p.m., June 7, Linda E. White Hospice House, Deaconess Mid-Town campus, Evansville; dinner for those experiencing loss with special guest author Gary Roe; theme is “Joy Comes in the Morning;” cost $5/person; hosted by Deaconess VNA Hospice; register at wwwdeaconess.com/GaryRoeDinner or call 812-549-4382.

Vocations

Knights of Columbus Open House, 6:45 p.m., June 1, Columbian Home, Jasper; join Jasper parish pastors Father John Boeglin (Holy Family Parish), Father Ray Brenner (St. Joseph Parish) and Father Gary Kaiser (Precious Blood Parish) to learn about the fraternity of the Knights of Columbus; Catholic men 18 and older and a guest; includes free dinner for non-members and cash bar; RSVP at 812-630-6656 or email kofc.duboiscounty@gmail.com.

Dominican Sisters of Peace Mission Immersion Retreat, 12 p.m., June 1 - 1 p.m., June 5, Congregation Lake House, Blacklick, Ohio; women age 18-45 live, pray and study with Sisters and serve at local community agencies to get a realistic view of ministry life; Dominican Sisters of Peace is a congregation of vowed Catholic religious women; free, includes lodging and meals; register at www.oppeace.org, or call 570-336-3991.

Workshops

“June Apples: There was Creation . . . from the Seed Eventually Comes the Gift of Eucharist,” 6-7:30 p.m., June 12, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Twilight Retreat presented by Father Richard Powers; cost $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

“Reasons to Believe" Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., second Thursday monthly (no July class), Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; June 13 class to read and discuss “Reasons to Believe: How to Understand, Explain and Defend the Catholic Faith,” by Scott Hahn; led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20/per class, includes lunch; call 270-229-0206 to register.

Awakening the Soul with Creative Arts, June 14-16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; retreat begins Friday evening and ends after lunch on Sunday; opportunity for discovery, joy and deep connection to God; facilitators will encourage the awakening of physical and spiritual senses through creative activities and quiet reflection; cost $195/overnight guests, $100/commuters; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Cincinnati Men’s Conference, 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., June 15, St. Maximilian Kolbe, Liberty Township, Ohio; 2019 theme is “Being a Family Man!”; featured speakers are MLB Coach Rich Donnelly, NFL Alumnus and Super Bowl Champ Matt Birk, and host of “Plating Grace” Father Leo Patalinghug; all welcome; purchase tickets online at CincinnatiMensConference.com.

Youth and Young Adults

Explore Careers in Technical Trades, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 3, Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center (New Tech), Evansville; students in grades 6-9; explore career clusters, money management; cost $20, includes 4-H membership; preregistration required by May 29 at www.tinyurl.com/4Htrades; email mkron@purdue.edu with questions.

Teens Invited to Volunteer with Sisters of Providence, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 3-4, June 5-6, June 10-11 and June 12-13, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; ages 12-18; interact with Sisters of Providence, health care residents and staff; take part in Bingo, exercise, baking, singing and more; registration required online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or call 361-500-9505.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Tweet, Post, Share: Power of Social Media, 9:30-11 a.m., June 4 and 11 at Newburgh Library, June 20 and 27 at McCullough Library; 4-H Spark program; focus on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat; Warrick and Vanderburgh youth in grades 7-12; cost $20; register by May 28 at tinyurl.com/tweetpostshare; call 812-867-4935 with questions.

Clover Gaming Spark Club, 6-8 p.m., June 6, 13, 20 and 27, Vanderburgh Extension Office, Evansville; learn game mechanics, communication, challenges, storytelling, strategy and careers in gaming; youth grades 6-12; cost $20; register by June 3 at tinyurl.com/CloverGaming19; call 812-867-4935 with questions.

Camp Marian for Girls, June 10-12, hosted by Sisters of St. Benedict, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; girls who completed grades 5-6; activities include crafts, swimming, archery; sleep in tents on monastery grounds; pray and learn about influential Benedictine saints; cost $45; email Sister Jill at jreuber@thedome.com.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.