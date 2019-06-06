Bulletin Board For June 7

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

St. Francis of Assisi Parish Yard Sale, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., June 7-8, St. Joseph Parish Center, Dale; lots of bargains and authentic Mexican food.

Holy Redeemer Kickball Tournament, June 22; $125/team, minimum 8 players; register online at www.holyredeemerchurch.org.

Open House to Celebrate Father Jim Sauer, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., June 23, St. Matthew gymnasium, Mount Vernon; Father Jim will retire after serving 42 years and 14 parishes with the Diocese of Evansville; stop by to wish him well; RSVP to help organizers plan for attendance; call 812-838-2535 or email dmay@evdio.org.

Art Exhibit featuring Roy Ruiz Clayton, through June 29, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; “The Glory of Saints” by Roy Ruiz Clayton, self-taught artist from California; non-traditional art always about people with an explosion of colors, styles and mediums; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Kindness Campaign; help the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph spread kindness and continue their ministry; cost $50 to send one custom card a month for a year to anyone you wish; cards will begin the month following signup; contact Carol Braden-Clarke at 270-229-2008 or carol.braden-clarke@maplemount.org.

Tours of Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays in May and October, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville; grotto is located under St. Boniface Church; tours given after Sunday Mass; 7:30 a.m. weekly Saturday Mass in the grotto; private tours available; call Bob Koressel at 812-625-0035.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Dinners

June Dinner at St. Rupert, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 9, St. Rupert, Red Brush; fried chicken or grilled pork chops with dumplings and all the fixings; carry-out available; $10 adults, $4 children.

Dinner with author Jane Knuth, 6-8 p.m., June 28, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; dinner with the author of “Thrift Store Saints;” high school age and older; dinner includes lasagna, salad and fixings; cost $12; sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul Sociey, St. John Daylight Conference and St. Anne’s Altar Society; reservations required; call Karen at 812-204-1488 or email karm717@gmail.com.

St. John Daylight Steak Night, 5 p.m.-12 a.m., July 13, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; event is rain or shine; ribeye steak dinner and fixings served 6-8 p.m.; adult beverages and soda available for purchase; music by Haywire; advance ticket $18, at-the-door $20; must be 21 to enter with photo ID; $5,000 in raffle prizes; corporate sponsorships available; call 812-867-3718 for information.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“June Apples: There was Creation . . . from the Seed Eventually Comes the Gift of Eucharist,” 6-7:30 p.m., June 12, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Twilight Retreat presented by Father Richard Powers; cost $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Awakening the Soul with Creative Arts, June 14-16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; retreat begins Friday evening and ends after lunch on Sunday; opportunity for discovery, joy and deep connection to God; facilitators will encourage the awakening of physical and spiritual senses through creative activities and quiet reflection; cost $195/overnight guests, $100/commuters; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Special Pentecost Mass of Healing, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. praise and worship, followed by Mass, June 9, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; celebrant Father Noel Mueller; food and fellowship following Mass; prayer for those in need; for more information, call Donna Todd at 813-719-0908 or John Bennett at 812-639-7055.

Taize Prayer Gathering., 7-8 p.m., June 11, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Sisters of St. Benedict Directed Retreat, 7 p.m. June 21 – 10 a.m. June 28, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; opportunity to focus on your relationship with God; opportunity to meet six times with a spiritual director; reflection and prayer; cost $750; scholarships available; register by phone 812-367-1411 or online thedome.org/event/directed-retreat-4/.

Introduction to White House Jesuit Retreat, 5-7 p.m., June 24, Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Evansville; 30-minute talk by Jesuit Father Anthony Wieck, followed by information about the White House retreat and Q & A; mid-year booster for current White House retreatants; opportunity to introduce others in Evansville region to the White House Jesuit retreat experience; $5 suggested donation for pizza and beverages; register at www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org.

Support

Dinner and Conversation: Grief and Loss,6:30-8 p.m., June 7, Linda E. White Hospice House, Deaconess Mid-Town campus, Evansville; dinner for those experiencing loss with special guest author Gary Roe; theme is “Joy Comes in the Morning;” cost $5/person; hosted by Deaconess VNA Hospice; register at wwwdeaconess.com/GaryRoeDinner or call 812-549-4382.

Workshops

“Reasons to Believe" Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., second Thursday monthly (no July class), Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; June 13 class to read and discuss “Reasons to Believe: How to Understand, Explain and Defend the Catholic Faith,” by Scott Hahn; led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20/per class, includes lunch; call 270-229-0206 to register.

Cincinnati Men’s Conference, 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., June 15, St. Maximilian Kolbe, Liberty Township, Ohio; 2019 theme is “Being a Family Man!”; featured speakers are MLB Coach Rich Donnelly, NFL Alumnus and Super Bowl Champ Matt Birk, and host of “Plating Grace” Father Leo Patalinghug; all welcome; purchase tickets online at CincinnatiMensConference.com.

Youth and Young Adults

Teens Invited to Volunteer with Sisters of Providence, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 10-11 and June 12-13, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; ages 12-18; interact with Sisters of Providence; take part in Bingo, exercise, baking, singing and more; registration required online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or call 361-500-9505.

Camp Marian for Girls, June 10-12, hosted by Sisters of St. Benedict, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; girls who completed grades 5-6; activities include crafts, swimming, archery; sleep in tents on monastery grounds; pray and learn about influential Benedictine saints; cost $45; email Sister Jill at jreuber@thedome.com.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.