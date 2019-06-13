Around The Diocese For June 14

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Richard Preske, retired, celebrates his birthday on June 24.

Happy Anniversary!

Father John Pfister, Parochial Vicar at St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh, was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 2017.

Father Jerry Pratt, Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 2017.

Father Steve Lintzenich, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on June 22, 1974. Happy 45th anniversary, Father Steve!