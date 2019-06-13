Mater Dei Theatre Announces 'Matilda The Musical'

By Special To The Message

Cadwyn Roberson, left, as Little Jenny Honey, and Ben Harrison, as Escapologist/Big Kid, rehearse a scene from Matilda the Musical. The musical runs June 20-22. Submitted photo.

Matilda the Musical will make its Evansville debut courtesy of a creative collaboration between Mater Dei Theatre and Studio Vibe. The show will run June 20-22 with four performances.

Winner of 50 international awards including four Tony Awards® and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards® including Best Musical, Matilda the Musical is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox), with an award winning-book by playwright Dennis Kelly, and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. It is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda the Musical is being produced under the artistic direction of Crystal Roberson and choreographed by Braden Lupfer, with music direction by Meghan Carter, Justin Carter and Allison Field.This production is multi-generational and spans ages three to adult. The company is composed of students who study locally at public, private and parochial schools and universities, as well as cast members who pursue acting professionally. Alumni from Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial high schools have returned to participate in this project. “Creating a space where people of all ages and experience can come together to make theatre has been one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Roberson said.

The two girls sharing the role of Matilda are Bayla Espenlaub and Berkeley Sagez. The principal cast also features Justin Lyons (Trunchbull), Julia Knight (Miss Honey), Kaelyn Wessel (Mrs. Wormwood), Cole Lannert (Mr. Wormwood), LilyBea Ireland (Bruce), and young actors Jaxson Houchin (Nigel), Brooklyn Helmer (Lavender), Alice Wilkinson (Amanda), and many other shining stars.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT on June 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. CDT and 7 p.m. CDT on June 22 – all in the Mater Dei Kemp Auditorium at the high school. Tickets are priced at $10-$15 and are available online at www.materdeitheatre.com. For more information follow the group on Facebook (/MDtheatre).

Contact mdtheatre@evdio.org with any additional questions.