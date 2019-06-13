St. Philip, Holy Redeemer Name Principals

Katie Benton, left, and Andrea Dickel. Submitted photos.

When students return to the classroom at Holy Redeemer and St. Philip schools in August, two new faces will serve as leaders of the Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools.

Andrea Dickel was named the new principal of Holy Redeemer in Evansville, and Katie Benton will serve as the interim principal at St. Philip in Posey County. Both women start their new roles on July 1.

The school communities learned of their new principals last week. In an email to diocesan directors and Catholic schools administrators, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan welcomed Dickel and Benton into their new positions.

Hagan said he is pleased Dickel is returning to an administrative role within Diocese of Evansville schools as the new principal of Holy Redeemer, a prekindergarten through eighth-grade school. Hagan noted Dickel served “for many years” as principal of St. Philip Catholic School.

Dickel replaces Tim McIntosh.

“After three years as a parent, I look forward to serving the Holy Redeemer community as an administrator and to leading a great team of teachers, staff members, parents, and students,” Dickel said.

Currently, Dickel is a part-time adjunct instructor and STEM grant facilitator in the School of Education at the University of Evansville. Dickel served as principal of St. Philip Catholic School from August 2007-2017.

Dickel earned her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin. She also earned two bachelor’s degrees from Indiana University in Spanish and elementary education.

Benton is eager to serve as the interim principal of St. Philip, a prekindergarten through eighth grade school.

“I am honored to have been asked to take on interim leadership responsibilities at St. Philip School and, together with our wonderful staff, continue the great things happening at our school," she said.

Benton has been a member of St. Philip’s faculty for the past 17 years and has provided administrative support to the principal for the past several years. Currently, she is the fifth-through-eighth-grade math teacher.

Benton earned her master’s degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan, and her bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in math from Indiana University.

St. Philip Principal Megan Howington is leaving the school to become principal at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Haubstadt, which is part of her home parish.

St. Philip Parish will begin the process of hiring a permanent principal during the second semester of the 2019-20 school year.