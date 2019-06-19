Bulletin Board For June 21

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

Open House to Celebrate Father Jim Sauer, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., June 23, St. Matthew Gymnasium, Mount Vernon; Father Jim will retire after serving 42 years and 14 parishes with the Diocese of Evansville; stop by to wish him well; RSVP to help organizers plan for attendance; call 812-838-2535 or email dmay@evdio.org.

Art Exhibit featuring Roy Ruiz Clayton, through June 29, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; “The Glory of Saints” by Roy Ruiz Clayton, self-taught artist from California; non-traditional art always about people with an explosion of colors, styles and mediums; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Knights of Columbus Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., bingo at 6 p.m., July 12, St. Philip Gymnasium, Mount Vernon; sponsored by The Knights of Columbus of St. Philip and Corpus Christi; $20 for 20 game packet; extra packets available for $10 each or three for $25; food and drink available.

Bingopalooza, 12:30 p.m., July 19, SWIRCA and More, Evansville; cost $5 donation/age 60 and older; $7/age 59 and younger; tickets sold through July 16; 16 games with packets sold day of Bingo; must complete participation form; no lunch tickets available at the door; call 812-464-7807 for more information.

Dinners

St. John Daylight Steak Night, 5 p.m.-12 a.m., July 13, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; event is rain or shine; ribeye steak dinner and fixings served 6-8 p.m.; adult beverages and soda available for purchase; music by Haywire; advance ticket $18, at-the-door $20; must be 21 to enter with photo ID; $5,000 in raffle prizes; corporate sponsorships available; call 812-867-3718 for information.

Fundraisers

St. Clement Parish Annual Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. June 22, St. Clement Social Hall, Boonville; entrances at Gum and Sycamore Streets; bag sale both days; $5 per bag.

Health

Living with Alzheimer's/Dementia: For Care Givers — Middle Stages, 5-7:30 p.m., June 27, Alzheimer's Association, Evansville; discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s; free; registration required; call 1-800-272-3900 or online at www.alz.org/crf; donations welcome.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Spiritual Growth

Introduction to White House Jesuit Retreat, 5-7 p.m., June 24, Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Evansville; 30-minute talk by Jesuit Father Anthony Wieck, followed by information about the White House retreat and Q & A; mid-year booster for current White House retreatants; opportunity to introduce others in Evansville region to the White House Jesuit retreat experience; $5 suggested donation for pizza and beverages; register at www.evdio.org/events.html or email egirten@evdio.org.

Formation Day 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 24, Catholic Center, Evansville; Our Catholic Faith: Celebrating the Past, Looking to the Future, presented by Office of Catechesis; keynote speaker Dr. Tim Hogan is a co-author and director of Grace Counseling Center in Detroit; breakout sessions; cost $20 by Aug. 9, $25 after Aug. 9; register online at evdio.org/formation-day.html, call 812-424-5536 ext. 228 or email agunter@evdio.org with questions.

Día de Formación 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 24 de agosto, Centro Católico, Evansville; Nuestra Fe Católica: Celebrando el pasado, Mirando hacia el future, organizado por la Oficina de Catequesis; conferencista principal: Dr. Tim Hogan; el costo antes del 9 de agosto es de $20, después del 9 de agosto el costo es de $25; 812-424-5536 ext. 228 con preguntas.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Youth and Young Adults

Teens Encounter Christ, July 20-22, St. Mary, Ireland; three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; adults also welcome; apply online at www.switec.org; future retreats planned for November and February 2020.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.