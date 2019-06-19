Evansville Serra Club Award Winners
The Serra Club of Evansville is proud to announce the recipients of its Youth Service Award presented annually to 8th-grade students in diocesan schools and religious education programs.
The “Youth Service Award” recognizes students for Christian leadership, Christian formation and community involvement. We believe it is important to recognize the service of our students because it is from service that vocations can grow. Vocations to the Priesthood and religious life depend especially upon one’s inner developed desire to service others and to give of themselves.
This year’s honorees include:
- Annunciation School- Christ the King campus, Evansville: Sarah Church, Abby Vollmer
- Annunciation School- Holy Spirit campus, Evansville: Abbigail McClure
- Corpus Christi, Evansville: Garret Kuhn, Genevieve Lake
- Good Shepherd, Evansville: Rachel Lasher, Thomas Broshears
- Holy Cross, Fort Branch: Vann Pose, Kaylia Hoke
- Holy Redeemer, Evansville: Jenna Kast, Emma Wible, Christopher Martin
- Holy Rosary, Evansville: Jake Harshbarger, Sam Harshbarger
- Resurrection, Evansville: Timothy Brenner, Levi Kunkler
- Rivet Middle School, Vincennes: Jayda Millspaugh, Thomas Herman
- St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville: Jack Douglas
- St. John the Baptist, Newburgh: Gretchen Beatty, Justin Rauscher
- St. John the Evangelist, Daylight: Karl Rumps, Hailey Dilger
- Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt: Camden Anslinger, Eliott Church
- St. Philip, Posey County: Sophia Fehrenbacher
- St. Wendel, St. Wendel: Sara Muensterman