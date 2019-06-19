Megan Howington New Principal At Sts. Peter And Paul

By The Message Staff

Megan Howington

Father Tony Ernst, Pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Haubstadt, has announced that Megan Howington, a Haubstadt native and lifelong member of the parish, will serve as the new principal of Sts. Peter and Paul School. She has served as Principal of St. Philip School in Posey County since 2017.

Father Ernst said, “We feel very blessed to have Megan. She is a talented, faith-filled woman who has so much to offer. Having grown up here at Sts. Peter and Paul, she has a real love for this community and a strong passion to build on the great tradition here. Our school is currently growing, and Megan will be a great person to lead our school through the joys and challenges this presents.”

“I am grateful to (St. Philip Pastor) Father (Dusty) Burns and the St. Philip School community for giving me the opportunity to lead their school for the past two years,” Howington said. “I am proud of the accomplishments we made and look forward to seeing St. Philip's continued success in the future. Sts. Peter and Paul has been my home parish all of my life. I am honored and excited to be selected as the next leader of Sts. Peter and Paul School. I look forward to serving the students, staff, and families of a community that means so much to me.”

Diocesan Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan said, "I am pleased that Mrs. Howington will continue serving as a school administrator within her home parish. She will continue to fulfill the educational mission of the parish which is rooted in Gospel values."

Howington is a 2009 graduate of Indiana University, where she majored in Elementary and Special Education. She earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2013, and completed the Principal Licensure Program at Indiana Wesleyan in 2017.

Howington taught in Gibson County public schools following graduation from IU. She served as fifth-grade teacher at Fort Branch Community School from 2009 to 2012, and she served as special-education teacher at Haubstadt Community School from 2012 until her appointment as principal at St. Philip.

Howington and her husband Heath have two sons; Trey, 4, and Ty, 1.