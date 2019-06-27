Around The Diocese For June 28

Happy Birthday!

Father Ambrose Wanyonyi, Parochial Vicar of St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh, celebrates his birthday on July 5.

Deacon Michael Jones of Precious Blood Parish in Jasper celebrates his birthday on July 6.

Michele Gondi, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon, celebrates her birthday on July 9.

Happy Anniversary!

The following deacons were ordained on July 9, 2005:

Vince Bernardin, currently on leave; William Brandle, St. James Parish, Haubstadt, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt, and Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch; David Cook, retired; James Flynn, retired; Gerald Gagne, Precious Blood Parish, Jasper; Thomas Goebel, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville; Michael Helfter, Holy Family Parish, Jasper; Dennis Hilderbrand, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington; Kenneth Johanning, currently on leave; Charles Koressel, St Philip Parish, Posey County; David Rice, St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville; Earl Ruppel, retired; Levi Schnellenberger, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper; David Seibert, St. Clement Parish, Boonville; Michael Seibert, St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Celestine; Michael Waninger, St. Martin I Parish, Chrisney, and St. Bernard Parish, Rockport; James Woebkenberg, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Dale; and Donald Yochum, retired.