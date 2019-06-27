Oldenburg Franciscan Sisters Celebrate Jubilarians

By Special To The Message

The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, of Oldenburg, Indiana, will honor 18 members who are celebrating jubilee years during a July 28 celebration at the Motherhouse. Seven of the Jubilarians have served in the Diocese of Evansville. They include:

Sister Virginia Ann Streit marks 80 years in religious life. She taught at St. Anthony School, Evansville (1942-1947).

Sister Gloria Kellerman, formerly Sister Francis Cecile, taught at St. Mary School, Evansville, (1958-1959). She celebrates 70 years as a sister.

Sister Janet Born, formerly Sister Mary Joy, is a 60-year jubilarian. She served at St. Vincent Orphanage, Vincennes (1971-1972).

Sister Rose Lima Frerick also celebrates 60 years. She taught at St. Mary School (1963-1964) and Reitz Memorial High School (1975-1976), Evansville, and served at St. Vincent Orphanage, Vincennes (1975-1976).

Sister Ruth Ann Eggering, formerly Sister Monica, is another 60-year celebrant. She taught at St. Mary School, Evansville, (1969-1971).

Sister Donna Rohman, formerly Sister Mary Demaris, also celebrates 60 years. Sister taught at St. Agnes School, Evansville (1964-1965).

Sister Patricia Murray is a 50-year jubilarian. She taught at St. Joseph School, Princeton (1973-1974).