Oldenburg Franciscan Sisters Celebrate Jubilarians
The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, of Oldenburg, Indiana, will honor 18 members who are celebrating jubilee years during a July 28 celebration at the Motherhouse. Seven of the Jubilarians have served in the Diocese of Evansville. They include:
Sister Virginia Ann Streit marks 80 years in religious life. She taught at St. Anthony School, Evansville (1942-1947).
Sister Gloria Kellerman, formerly Sister Francis Cecile, taught at St. Mary School, Evansville, (1958-1959). She celebrates 70 years as a sister.
Sister Janet Born, formerly Sister Mary Joy, is a 60-year jubilarian. She served at St. Vincent Orphanage, Vincennes (1971-1972).
Sister Rose Lima Frerick also celebrates 60 years. She taught at St. Mary School (1963-1964) and Reitz Memorial High School (1975-1976), Evansville, and served at St. Vincent Orphanage, Vincennes (1975-1976).
Sister Ruth Ann Eggering, formerly Sister Monica, is another 60-year celebrant. She taught at St. Mary School, Evansville, (1969-1971).
Sister Donna Rohman, formerly Sister Mary Demaris, also celebrates 60 years. Sister taught at St. Agnes School, Evansville (1964-1965).
Sister Patricia Murray is a 50-year jubilarian. She taught at St. Joseph School, Princeton (1973-1974).