Mulfinger Retiring From St. Vincent Early Learning Center

By Special To The Message

At the June 12 meeting of the St. Vincent Early Learning Center Board of Trustees, Kim Mulfinger announced her plan to retire as President/Executive Director of St. Vincent Early Learning Center. Her last day will be Dec. 31. Mulfinger served as the first lay leader of St. Vincent Early Learning Center.

“We are extremely grateful for her contributions to the ministry at St. Vincent during her five-plus years in this role,” said Josh Hodge, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “Under Kim’s leadership, we have strengthened our ministry with the addition of highly skilled and credentialed staff whose dedication has and will continue to result in positive outcomes for the children and families we serve. We appreciate Kim’s dedication to the success of our Outdoor Classroom Campaign and the community support we have received, which has made it possible. We know this classroom’s impact will be significant and realized for many years to come.”

Mulfinger said, “After much thought and prayer, I have made the decision that it is time for me to retire. With my health challenges last year, priorities in my life have changed and I feel it is an appropriate time for me to move on and let a new leader carry out his/her vision for our ministry. I want to assure you that I feel blessed to be in good health now. My time with St. Vincent Early Learning Center has been very rewarding, and I am so very proud of what the ministry has accomplished over the past five-plus years.

“Our ministry has dedicated teachers, administrators and staff and is a valued community treasure having served thousands of young learners and their families in its 100-year history,” she added. “The Board has already formed a search committee for my successor, and the committee is scheduled to meet in the near future.”

If you have any questions about the search, please contact Hodge at jhodge@innovativecg.com.

Hodge said the position will be posted at www.stvincentearlylearningcenter.org in the coming weeks. He added, “Kim is committed to supporting a successful transition, and we think this timing will allow us to attract high-quality candidates. We are confident that St. Vincent Early Learning Center will continue its trajectory of success with its very best to come.”