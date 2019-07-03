Around The Diocese For July 5

Happy Birthday!

Father Ed Schnur, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville, and St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel, celebrates his birthday on July 10.

Joel Padgett, parish catechetical leader at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight, celebrates his birthday on July 10.

Father Jack Durchholz, pastor of St. Clement Parish in Boonville, celebrates his birthday on July 11.

Father Anthony Kissel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on July 11.

Mike Hagerdon, parish catechetical leader at St. Joseph Parish in Jasper, celebrates his birthday on July 13.

Deacon Cletus Yochum Jr. of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes, and St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell, celebrates his birthday on July 16.