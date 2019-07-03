Bulletin Board For July 5

General Interest

Icon Art Exhibit by Brother Michael Moran, through Aug. 30, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of icons and drawings by Brother Michael, who translates this ancient art form of the Eastern Christian churches into contemporary terms; Brother Michael is a member of the Eastern Province of the Passionist Community; free and open to the public; call 812-357-6401 for library hours, or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Human Trafficking in Indiana: Identification, Recognition and Reporting, 6-7 p.m., July 10, St. Nicholas Church lower level, Santa Claus; hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish; for businesses, parishes and general community; define human trafficking and recognize different forms, understand scope in Indiana, identify your role in anti-trafficking efforts; RSVP requested, but not required to 812-937-2200 or stjoedale@evdio.org.

Knights of Columbus Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., bingo at 6 p.m., July 12, St. Philip Gymnasium, Mount Vernon; sponsored by The Knights of Columbus of St. Philip and Corpus Christi; $20 for 20 game packet; extra packets available for $10 each or three for $25; food and drink available.

Bingopalooza, 12:30 p.m., July 19, SWIRCA and More, Evansville; cost $5 donation age 60 and older; $7 age 59 and younger; tickets sold through July 16; 16 games with packets sold day of Bingo; must complete participation form; no lunch tickets available at the door; call 812-464-7807 for more information.

Stitchin' Sew n' Sews Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church Gym, Evansville; hosted by Stitchin' Sew n' Sews quilting, sewing, crafting group; sellers can rent table for $5 for both days; contact Rosie Reising by Aug. 15 at 812-602-3850 or rmreising@wowway.com to reserve a table or for information.

Volunteers for Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Kentucky; volunteer your time and talent to assist the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph; opportunities include visiting the sisters, helping in archives or other offices, preparing food; required background check and some training; contact Doreen Abbott at 270-229-2006 or doreen.abbott@maplemount.org.

Crosses for Sale; handcrafted crosses made from the pew wood from St. Benedict Cathedral; each cross is 9.5” by 17”; cost $25; made by Jim Scheu of DustyWood Woodworking; purchase at St. Benedict Parish Office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays until noon; call the parish office with questions at 812-425-3369.

Dinners

St. John the Evangelist BBQ Pork Roast Dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., July 6, St. Mary Church Hall, Shoals; includes sandwich, chips, dessert and drink; to-go BBQ available by-the-pound; quilt raffle.

St. John Daylight Steak Night, 5 p.m.-12 a.m., July 13, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; event is rain or shine; ribeye steak dinner and fixings served 6-8 p.m.; adult beverages and soda available for purchase; music by Haywire; advance ticket $18, at-the-door $20; must be 21 to enter with photo ID; $5,000 in raffle prizes; corporate sponsorships available; call 812-867-3718 for information.

Health

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

Truth about Natural Family Planning, for details on upcoming classes, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/pregnancy-and-fertility.html.

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the Diocese of Evansville for all engaged couples; spaces filling for Sept. 7 retreat; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.evdio.org/marriage-preparation.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Spiritual Growth

Taize Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., July 9, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light;” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; free to attend; all welcome; remaining dates: Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Be Salt! Be Light! Be Fully Alive!, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 10, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; discover in Christ’s Sermon on the Mount how being “salt” and “light” and “fully alive” can change the world around us and make us truly Christian; ideal for Ursuline Associates or anyone who wishes to grow in the grace of God and the spirit of St. Angela Merici; led by Benedictine Sister Karen Joseph; cost $25, includes lunch; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Formation Day 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 24, Catholic Center, Evansville; Our Catholic Faith: Celebrating the Past, Looking to the Future, presented by Office of Catechesis; keynote speaker Dr. Tim Hogan is a co-author and director of Grace Counseling Center in Detroit; breakout sessions; cost $20 by Aug. 9, $25 after Aug. 9; register online at evdio.org/formation-day.html, call 812-424-5536 ext. 228 or email agunter@evdio.org with questions.

Día de Formación 2019, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 24 de agosto, Centro Católico, Evansville; Nuestra Fe Católica: Celebrando el pasado, Mirando hacia el future, organizado por la Oficina de Catequesis; conferencista principal: Dr. Tim Hogan; el costo antes del 9 de agosto es de $20, después del 9 de agosto el costo es de $25; 812-424-5536 ext. 228 con preguntas.

Monday Nights at Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m., every Monday, Sacred Heart, Evansville; join the men of the House of Discernment for adoration and confession; Mass at 7:30 p.m.

Workshops

“Reasons to Believe" Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Focus on Faith class to read and discuss “Reasons to Believe: How to Understand, Explain and Defend the Catholic Faith,” by Scott Hahn, led by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew; $20/per class, includes lunch; future dates: Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, Dec. 12; call 270-229-0206 to register.

Crop for SWIRCA, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 17, SWIRCA and More, Evansville; scrapbook or work on your favorite craft; lunch provided; Chinese auction; grand prize; limited seating; registration $30 before July 26, late registration $35; call 812-492-7462 or email kmorehead@swirca.org with questions.

Youth and Young Adults

Teens Encounter Christ, July 20-22, St. Mary, Ireland; three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; adults also welcome; apply online at www.switec.org; future retreats planned for Nov. and Feb. 2020.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John Newburgh Chapel.