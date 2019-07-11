Around The Diocese For July 12

By

Around the Diocese for July 12

Happy Birthday!

Father Martin Estrada, parochial vicar of Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville, celebrates his birthday on July 17.

Father Dave Fleck, currently on administrative leave, celebrates his birthday on July 20.

David Memmer, principal of Annunciation School’s Holy Spirit Campus, Evansville, celebrates his birthday on July 20.

Father Kenneth Walker, diocesan judicial vicar and pastor of St John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee, celebrates his birthday on July 22.

Icons and drawings on display at St. Meinrad

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN, is hosting an exhibit of icons and drawings by Passionist Brother Michael Moran through Aug. 30. Brother Michael is a member of the Eastern Province of the Passionist Community, professing vows in 1974. He earned a master’s degree in theology at St. John’s University in 1977. His works have been exhibited since 1985 in galleries and museums in Illinois, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time. For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.