Saint Meinrad Names New VP For Development

By Special To The Message

Duane Schaefer

Benedictine Father Kurt Stasiak, Archabbot of St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, has announced the appointment of Duane Schaefer as vice president for development succeeding Michael Ziemianski, who died suddenly June 25.

Schaefer brings to the development office a 20-year association with Saint Meinrad and a wealth of experience. In January 2000, he joined the Development Office staff as the associate director of annual giving. He assumed the position of director of annual giving in October of 2002. Since July 2007, he has served as director of development. The new appointment became effective July 1.

The Vice President for Development serves as the chief advancement officer for Saint Meinrad Archabbey, and its Seminary and School of Theology. Schaefer will be responsible for overseeing, evaluating and strengthening Saint Meinrad’s ongoing programs in fundraising, alumni relations and communications.

Schaefer and his wife Marcia live in Georgetown, Indiana.