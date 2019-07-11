Crouch, FSSA Announce 23 Golden Hoosier Award Recipients

By Special To The Message

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joins the 23 recipients of the 2019 Golden Hoosier award during the June 24 ceremony at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick History Center. Submitted photo.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with Indiana Family and Social Service Administration’s Division of Aging, has announced that 23 senior citizens received the 2019 Golden Hoosier award – including Benedictine Sister Jane Michele McClure of Evansville and Pat Koch of Santa Claus.

“With more than 80 submissions from individuals across the state, it was certainly difficult to narrow it down to 23 exceptional senior citizens,” Crouch said. “This year, we really expanded the program and could not have done it without our partnerships with AARP Indiana and the Eugene and Marylin Glick Indiana History Center.”

Crouch said the award began in 2008 and annually honors Hoosier senior citizens for their years of service and commitment to the state.

The 23 recipients attended a June 24 ceremony at The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, which celebrated their achievements. This year’s Golden Hoosier Award recipents include Bob Bowman, New Castle; Nancy Conner, Columbus; Marilyn Edmonds, Windfall; Merlin Foresman, Hebron; Nancy Griffin, Indianapolis; Thomas Hirons, Indianapolis; Elsie Hofmann, Connersville; Ethylgene Josh, Vincennes; Virginia “Jenny” Kirkham, Palmyra; Pat Koch, Santa Claus; Robert Lacer, Newburgh; William Lewellen, Richmond; Stanley Madison, Lyles Station; Benedictine Sister Jane Michele McClure, Evansville; Bertie McKenna, Connersville; Elizabeth Mitchell, Bloomington; Cherie Rump, Dillsboro; Bernice Stacey, New Castle; Phyllis Stewart, Vincennes; Inez Voyles, Corydon; David White, Bloomington; Shirley Willard, Rochester; and Lorrie Woycik, Valparaiso.