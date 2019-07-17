Around The Diocese For July 19

By

Happy Birthday!

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel celebrated his birthday on July 18. Belted Happy Birthday Bishop Siegel!

Father Joseph Erbacher, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Ireland, celebrated his birthday on July 18. Belated Happy Birthday Father Erbacher!

Deacon Dennis Russel of Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville, who also serves as parish catechetical leader, celebrates his birthday on July 25.

Deacon Gerald Gagne of Precious Blood Parish, Jasper, celebrates his birthday on July 27.

Happy Anniversary Sister T!

Benedictine Sister Teresa Gunter celebrated the 25th anniversary of her monastic profession June 6 at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The Jubilee Mass was celebrated in the monastery church. A reception for family and friends took place in Monastery Event Hall. Known across the Diocese of Evansville as Sister T, she entered the monastery in 1992 and professed her monastic vows as a Sister of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1994. Originally from West Memphis, Arkansas, Sister T has served as the vocation director for Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand and youth minister for parishes in Evansville. She currently serves at All Saints Parish in Evansville.

Reitz Memorial names new athletic director

Reitz Memorial High School has appointed Matthew Weber as the Evansville school’s new Athletic Director, effective immediately. He succeeds interim Athletic Director Bruce Dockery, who initially retired in 2016. Weber earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from the University of Southern Indiana and master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Olivet University. Weber began his service to Reitz Memorial in 2006 as a faculty member in the Mathematics Department. He has been a coach for the Tigers throughout his time on the faculty, with eight years in the football program and 13 in the basketball program.

“I am excited to welcome Matt to the administrative team of Reitz Memorial High School,” said Reitz Memorial Principal Sally Sternberg. “His experience, both as a classroom teacher and coach, will serve as a solid foundation as he takes the helm; and I look forward to seeing the success he will create for the Tigers Athletic Department.”

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Reitz Memorial High School in the new role of Athletic Director,” Weber said. “I look forward to working with the great families and staff as we continue to grow the already-strong program for our student athletes.”

An Evansville native, Weber is a 2000 graduate of Mater Dei High School. He and his wife, Crystal, have two children and attend St. Philip Parish in Posey County.

Reitz Memorial is in its 95th year of operation with a current enrollment of 587 students in grades 9 through 12.