Two Catholic Radio Stations Serve Diocese

By The Message Staff

Two Catholic radio stations serve the Diocese of Evansville, and you can listen to either one – or both – anytime and anywhere with a free app for your favorite digital device.

Over the air, WTJW serves Jasper and portions of Dubois County on a frequency of 93.1 FM; WIAH serves much of Evansville on a frequency of 103.5 FM. WTJW is an affiliate of EWTN Radio, and WIAH is an affiliate of Relevant Radio.

Because they are low-power FM stations, the over-the-air coverage areas of the stations is somewhat limited. However, both are available to listeners anytime and anywhere through the free TuneIn Radio app, which is available for iOS and Android devices. In addition, each station offers livestream feeds from its website.

For more information on WTJW, visit https://wtjwradio.com.

For more information on WIAH, visit http://www.wiahradio.org.

The TuneIn app is available for free download for iOS devices in the Apple store, and for Android devices in the Google Play store.