Around The Diocese For July 26

By

Happy Birthday!

Beth Strodel, principal of St. Bernard School, Rockport, celebrates her birthday on July 31.

Father David Nunning, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 3.

Joel Sievers, dean of students at Rivet Middle and High School, Vincennes, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 6.

Happy Anniversary!

Father David Nunning, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 3, 1969.

The following deacons were ordained on Aug. 3, 2013:

William Consley, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee; Paul Cox, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Dale; Dan DeCastra, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville; Jose Garrido, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville; William Keller, currently on leave of absence; Thomas Kirsch, St. Philip Parish, Posey County; Richard Leibundguth, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; Russell Maples, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville; Joseph Siewers, Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch, St. James Parish, Haubstadt, and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Habustadt; Cletus Yochum Jr., St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes, St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell.

First ‘Produce Giveaway Day’ a big success

Folks at Evansville’s All Saints Parish tell us that the first of three “Produce Giveaway Days,” held July 14 at the St. Anthony Campus, was a big success. We were totally blown away,” said parishioner Deavron Farmer. “We probably had 60-70 neighbors show up, and the (Seton Harvest) veggie van left without a single vegetable left! We had multiple parishioners from All Saints bring in baskets from their own gardens, and we gave away every last veggie. Our Praise Band sounded amazing on the rectory porch, and our Wellness Committee handed out recipes and cold drinks. It was really an amazing event.” The second Produce Giveaway Day is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT Aug. 11 at the St. Anthony Campus.